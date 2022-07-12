The full moon day is celebrated with great pomp among Hindus. Although there are 12 full moon dates in a year and all of them have special significance, out of these, Guru Purnima has a special significance. The festival of Guru Purnima is celebrated every year on the full moon day of the month of Ashadha. It is believed that on this day it is important to worship and respect the gurus. The tradition of Guru Shishya has been going on in India since ancient times and that is why Guru Purnima is special. This year Guru Purnima will be celebrated on July 13, 2022.

A Guru always has a special place in the life of every person. It is said that without a Guru, one can't attain knowledge and we can learn nothing in the world without a true Guru. In honour of the Guru, people worship them on the day of Guru Purnima and perform charity. There is a tradition among the people of Hindu religion to worship their Guru according to the proper rituals (puja vidhi) and mantras on the day of Guru Purnima. Guru Purnima 2022 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Photos, Facebook Status Messages, Greetings, HD Wallpapers and SMS for Vyasa Purnima.

Guru Purnima 2022 Dos and Don’ts

On this day, wake up early in the morning and take a holy bath in Gangajal. After this, wear clean white or yellow clothes.

Worship the idol of Guru or their symbol. Offer them yellow clothes as Guru Dakshina.

Those people who are not getting lucky and their financial condition has not improved, then such people should donate yellow grains or yellow sweets to the needy people on the day of Guru Purnima.

Those students who face difficulties in studies or do not feel like studying, such people should recite Gita on the day of Guru Purnima and serve the cow. By this measure the obstacles will be removed.

Meditate and chant Guru Mantra.

One must consider Lord Shiva as their guru and chant the Panchakshara Mantra.

Don't make your guru angry.

Stay away from miraculous people and thoughts.

It is said that one must worship Lord Shiva on this day. One should take one meal on the full moon day and observe the fast for moon or Lord Satyanarayan to bring prosperity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2022 11:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).