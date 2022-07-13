Guru Purnima is celebrated every year on the auspicious day of Ashada Purnima or the full moon day in the Hindu month of Ashada. Guru Purnima 2022 falls on July 13. This annual commemoration marks the birth anniversary of the writer of Mahabharat - Veda Vyasa. This is the reason that the observance is also referred to as Vyasa Purnima. There are various different aspects of celebrating Guru Purnima. One essential part of this celebration has to be sharing Guru Purnima wishes, and Happy Guru Purnima 2022 greetings and messages. Guru Purnima Special Images & Wallpapers, Happy Guru Purnima WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Guru Purnima 2022 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

Every year, the celebration of Guru Purnima is considered a significant observance by many. This day is traditionally dedicated to celebrating one’s guru, especially in the realm of spirituality. The observance of Guru Purnima has been a standard affair for a long time. However, this observance's popularity was flamed by Mahatma Gandhi, who took the opportunity of Guru Purnima to remember and celebrate his own spiritual guru - Shrimad Rajchandra.

It is interesting to note that Guru Purnima, in itself, translates to, the full moon day dedicated to teachers. This is why many often consider Guru Purnima to be the Hindu version of Teacher’s Day. Due to this, Guru Purnima 2022 is often helpful in celebrating not only noted spiritual gurus who have helped millions but also people who have played a crucial role in the well-being and prosperity of people in any realm. Sharing Guru Purnima wishes and Happy Guru Purnima 2022 greetings and messages. Guru Purnima Special Images & Wallpapers, Happy Guru Purnima WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Guru Purnima 2022 Facebook Status Pictures to these people to make sure they feel special are considered to be important part of the commemoration.

Happy Guru Purnima 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Stick to the Way You Are Now, Follow the Paths Shown by Your Guru, and the Shine Will Definitely Come to You. Happy Guru Purnima.

Happy Guru Purnima 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Are the Inspiration Who Made Me Win With a Spirit. It Wouldn’t Have Been Achievable Without You, Happy Guru Purnima!

Guru Purnima 2022 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Every Person in the World Teaches You Something, Either Good Bad or Worse. Heartfelt Gratitude for All the Teachings and Lessons. Happy Guru Purnima.

Happy Guru Purnima 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Guru Purnima 2022. On the Birth Anniversary of Veda Vyasa, Let Us Pay Tribute to All The People Who Have Taught Us The Meaning of Our Lives.

Guru Purnima 2022 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Guru Brahma Gurur Vishnu, Guru Devo Maheshwaraha, Guru Saakshat Para Brahma, Tasmai Sree Gurave Namaha. Happy Guru Purnima!

Guru Purnima 2022 Greetings: Images, WhatsApp Messages and Quotes To Honour Saint Veda Vyasa

The celebration of Guru Purnima is a mixture of both spiritual activities as well as fun events. Many people also take the opportunity of Guru Purnima to remember the special few teachers who helped them become the best version of themselves. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Guru Purnima 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2022 06:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).