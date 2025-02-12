Guru Ravidas Jayanti, also known as the birth anniversary of the revered saint and social reformer Guru Ravidas, is an important occasion celebrated with great fervor by millions of people across India and worldwide. This day holds particular significance for followers of the Bhakti movement and those who advocate social equality and unity. Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 is on February 12. To celebrate the day, we bring you Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 date, meaning, significance and other details to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas. Purnima 2025 Calendar: Know Full Moon Dates, Poornima Significance and Fasting Rituals for the Auspicious Observance.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 Date, Meaning & Significance

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 falls on Wednesday, February 12, coinciding with Magh Purnima, the full moon day in the sacred month of Magh. Guru Ravidas Jayanti is not only a celebration of his birth but also an opportunity to reflect upon and promote his teachings. The day is observed with prayers, processions, and devotional music, particularly hymns written by the Guru. Temples dedicated to Guru Ravidas are adorned with flowers and lights, and people from all walks of life come together to sing devotional songs, known as bhajans, in his honor. Snow Moon 2025 Date and Time: Why Is the February Full Moon Called ‘Snow Moon?’ Visibility and Details of the Celestial Event Explained.

One of the central themes of Guru Ravidas’s teachings was the rejection of caste-based divisions and the promotion of universal brotherhood. The observance of his Jayanti serves as a reminder to continue the struggle for social equality, inclusion, and respect for all individuals, irrespective of their caste, creed, or social status.

Who Was Guru Ravidas?

Guru Ravidas was a 15th-century saint and poet who was born in a lower caste family in India, which was often subjected to social discrimination. Despite his humble beginnings, Guru Ravidas's teachings and hymns were revolutionary for their time. He emphasized the oneness of God, the equality of all humans, and the importance of living a life filled with devotion, self-respect, and humility. His teachings resonated deeply with those who faced oppression, and he became an iconic figure in the fight against caste-based discrimination.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti is a day to reflect on the timeless teachings of a spiritual luminary who dedicated his life to promoting social equality, love, and devotion to God. The significance of this day extends beyond religious observance; it serves as a call for social justice, peace, and unity. As we approach February 12, 2025, let us remember Guru Ravidas’s legacy and strive to live by his principles of equality, self-respect, and compassion, creating a society where every individual is treated with dignity, regardless of their background or social standing.

