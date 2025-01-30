We are now in February 2025, the second and shortest month of the year. After a great start with several spectacular and rare celestial events taking place in January 2025, let’s gear up for the full moon in this month, also called the Snow Moon. While the planet parade from January to mid-February has definitely caught everyone’s attention, it is not the only exciting event we have to look forward to. The second full moon of the year is about to light up the night sky. The full moon is truly a breathtaking sight, and it is amazing how its bright glow can light up everything around us. Though astronomers and stargazers might say that the full moon’s light hides other celestial objects, it remains a stunning spectacle. Let’s learn more about the February full moon, also called the Snow Moon. Wolf Moon 2025 Date and Time: What Does January’s Full Moon Mean? Visibility and Other Details of the First Lunar Event of the Year Explained.

Snow Moon 2025 Date

The second full moon of the year, also known as the February full moon or the Snow Moon, will occur on Wednesday, February 12.

Snow Moon 2025 Time

The Snow Moon 2025 will reach its peak illumination at 08:53 AM EST, which is 07:23 PM IST.

Snow Moon 2025 Visibility

For the best view of the February full moon, step outside around sunset and look up. The moon will rise above the eastern horizon around sunset and reach its highest point in the sky around midnight.

Why Is February Full Moon Called Snow Moon?

The explanation for the name 'Snow Moon' is very simple and straightforward. Full moon names come from different cultures and traditions. Each full moon usually gets a name based on something that happens during that month or season. The February full moon, which is the second full moon of the year, is called the Snow Moon because it is the time when heavy snowfall occurs in this month in many parts of the world. The snowfall during this period is more than in any other month of the year, hence the name.

The February full moon is also known by other names like the Hunter Moon, Hungry Moon, Bear Moon, Black Bear Moon, Eagle Moon, Raccoon Moon, or Groundhog Moon. The full moon is a sight to behold, and you can enjoy it from anywhere. For a closer and clearer view, use binoculars or a telescope for stunning visuals and see it in more detail.

