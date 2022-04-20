Guru Tegh Bahadur Parkash Purab or Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated on April 21 to celebrate the birth of the ninth Sikh Guru. This year, the celebrations of the 400th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji is expected to be lavish and memorable. Guru Tegh Bahadur is widely regarded as the warrior guru because he fought for the religious identity and freedom for all. Guru Tegh Bahadur was a devotee of Guru Nanak Dev and his teachings and preached about his teachings as well. The Ninth Guru is also known for his poetry, many of which have been featured in the Guru Granth Sahib. As we celebrate Guru Tegh Bahadur Parkash Purab 2022, here's a collection of wishes, messages, greetings, images, SMS, banner and wallpapers to share with family and friends.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Prakash Purab is celebrated by devotees by visiting Gurudwaras, offering prayers, holding religious processions and organizing Shabas Kirtans and reading about him and his teachings. Here are some Happy Guru Tegh Bahadur Parkash Purab 2022 wishes, Guru Tegh Bahadur Parkash Purab images, Guru Tegh Bahadur Parkash Purab 2022 greetings and 400th Parkash Purab HD Images to send to family and friends. Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2022: PM Narendra Modi Breaks from Tradition to Address Nation from Red Fort After Sunset

Wishes For Happy Tegh Prakash Purab 2022

Guru Tegh Bahadur Parkash Purab (Photo Credit: File Image)

Whatsapp Message Reads Never Forsake the Ones You Swear to Protect, Rather Give Up Your Head. Sacrifice, Your Life, but Never Your Faith. Happy Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2022

Guru Tegh Bahadur Parkash Purab (Photo Credit: File Image)

Facebook Status Reads Here's Sending Good Wishes to You and Your Family Members on the Occasion of Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2022

Guru Tegh Bahadur Parkash Purab (Photo Credit: File Image)

Whatsapp Status Reads We Hope That This Gurupurab Brings the Best of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji's TeachingsAnd Blessings to Your Life.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Parkash Purab (Photo Credit: File Image)

Facebook Status Reads For the Ones Who Consider Praise and Dispraise Are the Same, Greed and Attachment Don't Exist, and Pain and Pleasure Don't Entrap, Consider Them Enlightened and Saved. Happy Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2022.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Parkash Purab (Photo Credit: File Image)

Facebook Status Reads He Is Neither Attached to Worldliness nor Lets Senses and Anger Affect Him. In Such a Person Resides God.

Guru Tegh Bahadur is known as the warrior guru because during the Mughal rule there were persecutions of Hindus and demolitions of Hindu Temples, During this time of persecution, Guru Tegh Bahadur spoke out. He was beheaded in Delhi in 1675 for refusing to convert to Islam. His execution site was later converted into a notable Gurdwara. The day of his execution is observed as Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day on November 24.

