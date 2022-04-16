Hanuman Jayanti is the celebration of Lord Hanuman’s birthday. It is observed on the full moon during the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. This year Hanuman Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated on Saturday, April 16. Here's a collection of Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2022 images, Hanuman Jayanti HD wallpapers, Bajrangbali photos, Bajrangbali images, Hanuman Jayanti wishes, Hanuman Jayanti 2022 messages, Hanuman Jayanti 2022 greetings, SMS, WhatsApp status messages and wishes to celebrate the day with family and friends. Hanuman Jayanti 2022 Wishes & Tamil Hanumath Jayanthi HD Images: Wish Family and Friends With Greetings, SMS, Wallpapers and WhatsApp Messages.

Lord Hanuman was the biggest follower of Lord Rama. He was known for his powers and strength and therefore is also called Bajrang Bali. Other names given to Lord Hanuman are Sankat Mochan which means in good and bad times and Pawan Putra which means God of wind. As you celebrate Hanuman Jayanti 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated GIF Images and HD wallpapers that you can download and send as the greetings for the day to all your friends and family. Know the Significance of the Hindu Religious Festival That Celebrates the Birth Anniversary of Lord Hanuman.

Lord Hanuman or Sankat Mochan is remembered in good and bad times. It is believed that if you are not able to choose your career or lack courage and mental strength then worshipping Lord Hanuman will help you overcome these obstacles in life. Chanting Hanuman Chalisa regularly is believed to keep you away from all kinds of evil spirits. Here are GIF Images and HD wallpapers that you can download and send to one and all as the greetings for Hanuman Jayanti 2022.

Hanuman Jayanti 2022 WhatsApp Greetings

Hanuman Jayanti 2022 Wishes (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Hanuman Jayanti. May Anjaniputra Bless you with Knowledge, Peace, Intellect and Strength!

Hanuman Jayanti 2022 (File Image)

Hanuman Jayanti 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Status Reads: Hanuman Hai Naam Mahaan, Hanuman Kare Beda Paar, Jo Leta Hai Naam Bajrang Bali Ka, Sab Din Hote Uske Ek Samaan! Happy Hanuman Jayanti

Hanuman Jayanti 2022 (File Image)

Hanuman Jayanti 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Facebook Post Reads: Here's Sending Greetings on the Auspicious Festival of Hanuman Jayanti. May all Your Prayers be Answered by Lord Hanuman.

Hanuman Jayanti 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Telegram Pic Reads: Have Faith in the Power and Blessings of Pavan Putra Lord Hanuman, and He Shall Guard You Against All Your Miseries. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Hanuman Jayanti 2022 Messages (File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads: Let Wisdom Rule our Thoughts, May Our Power and Energy be Put to Good Use. Happy Hanuman Jayanti to Everyone!

On Hanuman Jayanti, devotees worship Lord Hanuman, seek his protection and blessings. They visit Hanuman temples and present religious offerings. In return, the priests give them prasad as sweets, flowers, coconuts, tilak, sacred ash and Ganga Jal. Here are GIF Images and HD wallpapers of Lord Hanuman that you can download and send as the greetings for Lord Hanuman’s birthday. Wishing everyone Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2022!

