Hanuman Jayanti, or Hanuman Janmotsav, is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Hanuman. He was a true devotee of Rama, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. He is widely known for his strength, self-discipline, perseverance and devotion. According to the Hindu lunar month, Chaitra, the auspicious event of Hanuman Jayanti, typically falls on the full moon day, which occurs in March or April of the Gregorian calendar. Hanuman Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated in India on April 23 (Tuesday). On this auspicious day, Hanuman devotees flock to temples to seek Lord Hanuman's blessings. They offer prayers and perform rituals to please him.

One of the essential traditions associated with Hanuman Jayanti is the preparation and distribution of 'prasad' or offerings. As part of devotion, people please Lord Hanuman by offering his favourite prasad, like 'laddoo' and 'modak'. Additionally, a common question whispered among devotees is, What Prasad could be offered on Hanuman Jayanti? If you are wondering about the same, here is a list of Prasad items to prepare for Hanuman Jayanti 2024. Hanuman Jayanti 2024 Date: Know Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Celebrations and Significance of the Auspicious Hindu Festival

1. Boondi Laddoo

The yellow-coloured boondi laddoo is believed to be one of Lord Hanuman's favourite sweets. It is made using gram flour, sugar syrup, and cardamom powder. Devotees offer it as a popular prasad item in Hindu temples. Alternatively, you can offer motichoor laddoo as a 'prasad' to please Lord Hanuman.

2. Modak

Modak, a sweet dumpling, is made with rice flour, coconut, jaggery, and cardamom powder. It is believed to be one of Lord Hanuman's favourites and is often prepared to be offered in temples. Happy Hanuman Jayanti! Greetings, Wishes, WhatsApp Messages and Images to Share With Loved Ones.

3. Gud Chana (Roasted Black Gram Coated with Jaggery)

'Chana' or black gram coated with 'gud' or jaggery is one of his favourite foods, making it a great option for those short on time. Simply offer this to Lord Hanuman, and he will surely appreciate your devotion.

4. Kesari Bhaat

Kesari bhaat is a popular dish served during Hanuman Jayanti. The classic ingredients used for its preparation include semolina, sugar, ghee (usually), water, and milk.

5. Imarti

Imarti is a traditional Indian sweet dish popularly offered to Lord Hanuman on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. To make Imarti, black gram is soaked and ground into a smooth batter, which is then poured into geometric shapes into hot oil and deep-fried until it's crispy. The fried imartis are then soaked in sugar syrup, flavoured with cardamom. The result is a mouth-watering sweet delicacy believed to be loved by Lord Hanuman, also known as Bajarangbali. Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Understanding the Significance of the Hanuman Chalisa on Lord Hanuman's Birth Anniversary.

Devotees show affection for Lord Hanuman through prayer and offering offerings on auspicious occasions. It is believed that by doing so, Lord Hanuman will bless them with strength, courage, and wisdom to overcome all obstacles in their lives. These offerings are a way of seeking divine intervention and protection in times of need.

