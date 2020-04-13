Happy Baisakhi 2020 Greetings & HD Photos: Twitterati Wish Sikh New Year With Punjabi Messages, GIF Images, Colourful Wallpapers, and Uplifting Quotes

Baisakhi 2020 (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Baisakhi 2020 is finally here as the Sikh community rejoice in celebrating Punjabi New Year. Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi observed on April 13 every year, is celebrated with high enthusiasm by not only the Sikh community but also by Hindus at different regions in India. This day marks the commemoration of the Khalsa pant. Vaisakhi also marks as a thanksgiving day by farmers. This year, however, Indians will be celebrating Baisakhi indoors as amid coronavirus lockdown. Yes, staying at home is what isthe need of hour. But that has not stopped the Twitterverse from buzzing with colourful and happy Baisakhi 2020 wishes and greetings. Netizens are celebrating Sikh New Year with Punjabi messages, GIF Images, colourful wallpapers, and uplifting quotes. Happy Baisakhi 2020 Wishes & Free HD Images: Vaisakhi WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook GIF Greetings, SMS, Messages and Quotes to Wish Happy Punjabi New Year.

Baisakhi coincides with Vishu in South India, Bohag Bihu in Assam and also marks the Solar New Year. Dancing, singing and feasting are major parts of the Punjabi New Year celebration. Vaisakhi also referred to as Sikh New Year is also celebrated in the honour of five Ks of Sikhism- Kirpan (sword), Kara (steel ring), Kesh(hair), Katchera (underwear) and Kangha (comb). Now let us have a look at wishes and greetings on Twitter for Baisakhi 2020. Happy Baisakhi 2020 HD Images With Punjabi Wishes: Send Vaisakhi WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, GIF Greetings, Quotes and Messages on Sikh New Year.

May Waheguru Ji Bless Us With Good Health

Happy Baisakhi, everyone! May Waheguruji bless us all with Health & Happiness 🙏🏻 #Baisakhi2020 PS: This is Gurudwara Shri Pathar Sahib, Leh. pic.twitter.com/FzmLVLWBAl — Shweta🇮🇳 (@_thinking_hat) April 13, 2020

Good Way to Start Baisakhi 2020 Morning

The smell of "kadha" Prasad permeating in every corner of my house enough to make baisakhi morning special :)#Baisakhi2020 — Anc.. (@anchal1210) April 13, 2020

Stay Home, Stay Safe & Celebrate Baisakhi 2020

Baisakhi 2020 Dedicated to Farmers

सबकी भूख मिटाने वाले किसान भाइयों के सबसे बड़े पर्व बैसाखी के पावन अवसर पर देशवासियों को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। नई उमंगों से जुड़ा यह त्योहार सभी के जीवन में नई ऊर्जा और नए उत्साह का संचार करे। Proud to be a farmer's son 🙏🇮🇳.#Baisakhi2020 pic.twitter.com/0DZX7cO1Lt — Pramod kumar🇮🇳 (@Pramodkumar9455) April 13, 2020

Twitterati Motivates Celebration At Home

Baisakhi 2020 Should be Enjoyed at Home

May the World Bounce Back Soon!

Baisakhi ♥️ Stay home, pray at home. God is within you. Stay safe. May the world bounce back soon. #Baisakhi2020 #HappyVaisakhi pic.twitter.com/GzoNHHsRGs — Tavleen Singh Aroor (@Tavysingh) April 13, 2020

Baisakhi 2020 Should Indeed Fulfill All Our Wishes

May Waheguru Ji be with you in all your endeavours, now and always. Stay Healthy And Stay Safe!🙏 Happy Baisakhi! 🌾👳#Baisakhi2020 pic.twitter.com/ngpChVtYa1 — Krishna Sharma (@Krishna67974382) April 13, 2020

It is really an amazing sight to see people celebrate Baisakhi 2020 on a positive note by supporting coronavirus lockdown. It would indeed be wise to stay at home during Punjabi New Year 2020 and celebrate the festive day with your family members by cooking various delicacies and enjoying traditional folk songs at home. We wish you Happy Baisakhi 2020.