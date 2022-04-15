Bohag Bihu generally falls in the second week of April signifying the harvest season. This year Bohag Bihu 2022 started on April 14 and will continue till April 16. Bhag Bihu is the celebration of the first day of Assamese New year. It is basically of aboriginal origin comprising Tibeto Burman, Austro-Dravidian, Tai and Alpine elements. The festival promotes the celebration of ethnic diversity. As you celebrate the Assamese New Year, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them Bohag Bihu 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Bohag Bihu 2022 Greetings & Rongali Bihu Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, Images, Wishes and HD Wallpapers To Send to Family and Friends Celebrating Assamese New Year.

The festival is also known as Rangoli Bihu. There are three different types of Bihu namely Bohag Bihu or Rangoli Bihu, Kati Bihu or Kongali Bihu and Magh Bihu or Bhogali Bihu. Each Bihu signifies a different agricultural style of the paddy crops. The Bihu that falls in April is called the Bohag Bihu. Here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Bohag Bihu 2022 Wishes

Whatsapp Message Reads: May the Almighty Shower you with His Choicest Blessings on the Beautiful Day of Bohag Bihu 2022. A Very Happy New Year to You and Your Loved Ones.

Bohag Bihu 2022 Wishes

Whatsapp Status Reads: The Bihu Has Come, Drums and Pipes are Being Played, New Leaves are Budding in the Trees, it Feels Like Bihu! Happy Bohag Bihu 2022

Bohag Bihu 2022 Wishes

Whatsapp Message Reads: Let Bihu Be Your Strength &Motivation for Whatever you Have to Face This Year! Let it Be a day to Celebrate All the Successes and Health.

Bohag Bihu 2022 Wishes

Whatsapp Message Reads: May the Festival of Bohag Bihu Bring Great Hope, Eagerness and Anticipation. Wishing You a Year of Joy, Satisfaction, Peace and prosperity. Happy Assamese new Year 2022.

Bohag Bihu 2022 Wishes

Whatsapp Status Reads: Let Us Welcome New Beginnings of Rongali Bihu with open Arms. Let Us celebrate This Festival with High Spirits and Hopes! Wishing you a Happy Assamese New Year 2022.

Bohag Bihu GIF Image

Happy Bohag Bihu

Bohag Bihu 2022 Wishes: Images, Quotes, Messages and Greetings To Celebrate the Assamese New Year

During Bohag Bihu or Rangoli Bihu, there are 7 pinnacle phases. The first phase is Raati which was meant for the gathering of local women. The second phase is the Raati where songs and dances are organised by the young in outdoor locations. The other phases are Goru, Manuh, Kutm, Mela and Sera. Here are messages for all the seven phases of the Rangoli Bihu that you can download and send to all your relatives and friends to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy Bohag Bihu 2022!

