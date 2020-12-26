Happy Boxing Day 2020! It is December 26, the day after Christmas Day aka December 25 and we are set to celebrate the second day of Christmastide. Boxing day It originated as a holiday to give gifts to the poor, but today is a shopping holiday. The observance started in the United Kingdom and is celebrated in different countries. Boxing Day 2020 will be celebrated on December 26. In some parts of Europe and others in Catalonia, Czechia, Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Scandinaviaas second Christmas Day. There are different theories for the origins of the term and how the offering day came into being. Christmas 2020 Eve Traditions: From White Christmas in Australia to Nochebuena in Spain, 9 Different Customs & Practices Observed on Xmas Day.

The European tradition of giving money and other gifts to those in need has been dated to the Middle Ages, but the exact origin is unknown. It is sometimes believed to be in reference to the Alms Box placed in the narthex of Christian churches to collect donations to the poor. Meanwhile, we bring to you some of the best Boxing Day 2020 greetings, Boxing Day images, Boxing Day Messages, Boxing Day wishes, Happy Boxing Day Digital Cards & Happy Boxing Day 2020 HD images.

On this day, in some localities, for the alms boxes to be opened and distributed to the poor. In Scotland, Boxing Day has been specified as a bank holiday since 1974. In New Zealand, Boxing Day is a statutory holiday where people who must work receive 1 1/2 times their salaries and a day in lieu. Christmas 2020 Fun Game Ideas & Rules to Play With Family: From 'Guess Who' to 'Snowman Drawing Contest', Here Are Some Games to Play With Your Family And Celebrate Xmas.

In the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, Boxing Day is primarily known as a shopping holiday. For many merchants, Boxing Day has become the day of the year when large revenue is generated. In the UK, rugby leagues and football matches are held on Boxing Day. In Switzerland, it's the day for ice hockey.

