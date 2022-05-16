Buddha Purnima 2022 will be observed on Monday, May 16. According to the Hindu and Buddhist calendars, it is celebrated every year in the Baisakh month. The Asian lunisolar calendar decides the exact date of Buddha Purnima. The date in the Gregorian calendar varies from year to year. According to the Gregorian calendar it is observed in April or May, but it may be observed in June in case of a leap year. As you celebrate Buddha Purnima 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated Happy Buddha Purnima 2022 images, Vesak Day greetings, Happy Buddha Purnima 2022 wishes, WhatsApp messages, SMS, quotes and more you can download and send to all your loved ones as the greetings for the day. Buddha Purnima 2022 Wishes & Vesak Day Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Celebrate Gautama Buddha’s Birthday.

On this day, the Buddha followers send images of Lord Buddha to their near and dear ones and wish each other by saying Happy Buddha Purnima. In India, grand celebrations take place in Maharashtra, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti district, Bodh Gaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Sikkim and various parts of North Bengal like Kalimpong, Darjeeling and Kurseong. Here are beautiful Images of Buddha Purnima that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to greet them on Buddha Purnima 2022.

Dr B. R Ambedkar who was the minister of law and justice initiated the public holiday of Buddha Purnima. In Theravada countries that follow the Buddhist calendar, Buddha Purnima falls on the full moon of Uposarha day. In China and Korea, it is observed on the eighth day of the fourth month of the Chinese lunar calendar. Here are HD Images that you can download and send as greetings for Buddha Purnima 2022 to all your friends and family on this auspicious day. Wishing everyone Happy Buddha Purnima 2022!

