CA Day is the foundation day of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). This year we would be celebrating the 74th anniversary of the ICAI. CA Day is observed every year on July 1 since it was formalized as an act of the parliament in 1949. ICAI is one of the oldest professional institutions in the country and the second-largest professional accounting and financing body in the world. As you celebrate CA Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated Happy CA Day 2022 HD Images and Chartered Accountant Day 2022 wallpapers that you can download and send to one and all as the greetings for the day. Celebrate ICAI Foundation Day With Chartered Accountants With WhatsApp Messages and Facebook Quotes on July 1.

Chartered Accountant is the sole profession in the country holding the license to conduct a financial audit in any organization around the globe. ICAI sets high standards for clearing the CA exam and therefore there are hundreds of Chartered Accountants who are worth a million. CA Day is an opportunity to congratulate all those who are a part of this esteemed body. Here are HD Images and wallpapers that you can download and send as the greetings for CA Day 2022 to all your loved ones. WhatsApp Messages, HD Images, Greetings, Quotes, SMS and Wallpapers to Send to Doctors and Chartered Accountants.

CA Day 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Happy CA Day 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Happy CA Day 2022 (File Image)

Happy CA Day (File Image)

Happy CA Day (File Image)

Chartered Accountant Day 2022 (File Image)

Happy CA Day 2022 Messages: Images, WhatsApp Greetings, HD Wallpapers and Quotes To Send on This Day

Chartered Accountant is a profession that can be found in the period prior to our country’s independence. In 1930, the govt decided to maintain a register of accountants and all the names in it were known as registered accountants. Under the Chartered Accountant Act, 1949, the use of the term Chartered was legalized instead of Registered. Here are HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your CA friends as the greetings for CA Day 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2022 09:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).