The second half of the year has begun and we signal off the first day of the other half with significant events dedicated to professionals who make our lives easier. Today we celebrated National Doctor's Day and National Chartered Accountants Day in India. While the dichotomy between the two professionals is diverse, to say the least - you know you wouldn't run to a CA to get your amputated arm fixed; or a doctor to help fill out your tax form - it should be noted, their professional attributes might not mirror each other, but they do stand united in their service and dedication to their respective fields. So if you want to pay homage to these individuals, share these messages, greetings and wishes with the doctors and accountants in your life. Consider this your one-stop-shop for all your downloading needs in the celebration of both days.

Doctor's Day and CA Day is celebrated on July 1st to recognise and honour the significant contributions of these folks in their respective fields. Without these people, our lives wouldn't run as smoothly as they do now. They are an inherent part of this society. They are vital cogs in our country's machine. So on this day, share these uplifting greetings, messages, HD Images, on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms and express your eternal gratitude for their continued service.

Doctor's Day Wishes

1. A Truly Amazing Doctor Is Hard To Find…and Impossible To Forget. Happy National Doctor’s Day!

2. A Good Doctor’s Comforting and Reassuring Words Are Sometimes More Powerful Than Medicines. Happy National Doctor’s Day

3. Medicines Can Cure, but a Good Doctor’s Inspirational Words Can Give the Strength To Fight From Within. Happy National Doctor’s Day

4. Doctor: Your Devotion and Care Brings Healing, Comfort, and Hope. Happy National Doctor’s Day

5. God Cannot Be Everywhere so He Sent the Doctors With Excellence and Selflessness. Happy National Doctor’s Day

Doctor's Day Quotes

1. “The Best Doctor Gives the Least Medicines.”- Benjamin Franklin

2. “Medicine Cure Diseases but Only Doctors Can Cure Patients.”- Carl Jung

3. “Only a Life Lived for Others Is a Life Worthwhile.”— Albert Einstein

4. “Always Remember the Privilege It Is To Be a Physician.”― Daniel P. Logan

5. “Drugs Are Not Always Necessary. Belief in Recovery Always Is.” —Norman Cousins

6. “Wherever the Art of Medicine Is Loved, There Is Also a Love of Humanity. “― Hippocrates

7. “The Presence of the Doctor Is the Beginning of the Cure.” – Proverb

8. “He Is the Best Physician Who Is the Most Ingenious Inspirer of Hope.”— Samuel Taylor Coleridge

9. “Observation, Reason, Human Understanding, Courage; These Make the Physician.”― Martin H. Fischer

Chartered Accountant Day Wishes

Driving our economy, the right way and helping businesses support our economy, CAs do a wonderful job. I respect and salute the hard work they do in keeping our businesses going. Happy Chartered Accountants Day! Wishing all aspiring CAs (Students) & CAs a very Happy Chartered Accountants Day! Happy Chartered Accountants Day to everyone related to this glorious profession…!! To all the CAs, thank you for helping organisations run the business smoothly. Happy Chartered Accountants Day!



On this occasion of Chartered Accountants Day, let’s celebrate the hard-working and inspiring CAs across the globe who make every penny count. Happy Chartered Accountants Day!

These wishes and quotes should keep all your phones flooded with messages of good cheer. Share them and make the day of these professionals whose work keeps the wheels of society turning. Happy Doctor's and CA Day folks!

