Chaitra Navratri, also known as Vasant Navratri, commences on Saturday, April 2, 2022. It is a grand nine-day celebration in India's Northern and Western parts. As you celebrate Chaitra Navratri 2022, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them through WhatsApp status messages, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. In this list, you will find a bunch of Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022 images, Chaitra Navratri 2022 HD wallpapers, Navratri photos, Chaitra Navratri 2022 greetings, Happy Chaitra Navratri messages, and more to share with near and dear ones.

It is celebrated in the Shukla Paksha of Chaitra maas of the Hindu calendar, which falls in the March and April of the Gregorian calendar. Chaitra Navratri 2022 will be celebrated from April 2 till April 11. It is widely celebrated in Northern and Western India. Maharashtrians commemorate the first day of Chaitra Navratri as Gudi Padwa, and in Kashmir, it is known as Navreh. The excitement of the nine days Chaitra Navratri makes the spring season even more colourful and vibrant. Here are beautiful images and messages that you can download and send to all your family and friends to wish them Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Happy Chaitra Navratri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aap Sabhi Ko Chaitra Navratri 2022 Ki Dheron Shubh Kamnayein. Jai Mata Di.

Happy Chaitra Navratri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Cherish New Beginnings With the Arrival of Maa Durga at Home. Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022 to You and Your Family!

Happy Chaitra Navratri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chaitra Navratri 2022. Lakshmi Ka Saath Aur Saraswati Ka Ashirvad Apke Sath Sada Bana Rahe.

Happy Chaitra Navratri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Nine Nights of Devotion and Happiness. May Maa Durga Shower Her Blessings and Love on You. Happy Chaitra Navratri

Happy Chaitra Navratri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Chaitra Navratri, May All Your Problems Tone Down and All Your Opportunities Brighten Up. Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022.

Happy Chaitra Navratri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: It’s Time To Welcome Maa Durga at Our Doorsteps and Seek Her Blessings.Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022.

Navratri's are celebrated four times a year in India. They are Chaitra Navratri, Ashadha Navratri, Sharada Navratri and Paush/Magha Navratri. The most widely celebrated of all four Navratri is the Sharad and Chaitra Navratri that fall in the autumn and the spring season. Here are beautiful messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS as you celebrate Chaitra Navratri 2022. Wishing everyone Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022!

