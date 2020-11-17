As we bid goodbye to Diwali, Chhath Puja is here and we continue with the festive seasons. The Sun God festival is celebrated every year on the Shashthi date of Shukla Paksha in the Kartik month. However, if you can't contain your happiness and want to wish all your loved ones, we have for you, a series of Wishes, Greetings, HD Images, 'Happy Chhath Puja' Wishes, Surya Dev & Chhathi Maiyya Pics, Quotes, GIFs & Messages Chhath Puja Vrat Message in English & Hindi, Chhath WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures to share with your friends and family.

2020 will see November 20, Friday celebrated as Chhath Puja which is one of the most important festivals, for the residents of Bihar and Jharkhand but is celebrated all over North India. Chhath Puja 2020 will be observed on Kartik Shukla Paksha Shashthi. You might want to know Chhath Puja 2020 date & full Schedule: When is Nahay Khay, Lohanda and Kharna, Sandhya and Usha Arghya? Chhath puja fast is said to be one of the strictest fast that devotees observe for 36 hours without water and is also considered to be an example of nature love and worship. For Chhath Puja festival lasting four days devotees are filled with enthusiasm in UP, Bihar and Jharkhand. This time due to the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic, many public programs and gatherings are banned.You can celebrate Chhath Puja 2020 at home in these 4 ways that can help you follow vrat vidhi and celebrate the Sun God festival if you're unable to pray at the Ghats. Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, the passion and faith of the people does not seem to be diminishing. Meanwhile, for your social media aka Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter, Reddit, and so many social media platforms we have Surya Shashthi wishes in Hindi Happy Chhath Puja 2020 messages, GIF images, stickers and SMS to share on the occasion of Chhath.

As we begin celebrating this rather strict and challenging fast, here are Chhath Puja 2020 kosi rituals if you want your wish to be fulfilled--Importance, Puja Vidhi & Samagri . Chhath Puja begins two days before Chaturthi on Nahay Khay, then Lohnda and Kharna are performed on Panchami. After that, there is Chhath Puja on Shashthi Tithi, in which the evening argh is offered to the Sun God. After this, on the next day, Saptami is offered at the time of sunrise to the rising sun and then the fast is completed by Parana. People celebrate this auspicious festival with friends and family and by sending Chhath Puja Vrat Messages in English, Chhath 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, SMS and Facebook Status. As we celebrate Chhath Puja 2020 here are a series of Chhath Puja Vrat Messages in English, Chhath 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Messages to send to your friends and family. We have compiled a list for you check out:

`

Chhath Puja 2020 Wishes, Greetings, HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You and Your Loved Ones Are Showered with the Love and Blessings of Chhath Mata on the Occasion of Chhath Puja 2020

Chhath Puja 2020 Wishes, Greetings, HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Sun God Bless You with Everything You Have Wished For. Jai Chhathi Maiyya

Chhath Puja 2020 Wishes, Greetings, HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May All Evils Get Washed with the Holy Bath

Celebrate Chhath Puja with Grandeur Today

Happy Chhath Puja 2020

Chhath Puja 2020 Wishes, Greetings, HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish the Colour, Bliss and Beauty of This Festival Be with You Throughout the Year! Happy Chhath

Chhath Puja 2020 Wishes, Greetings, HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Long Live the Tradition of Chhath Puja

May Nature Bless You with Love and Care

Happy Chhath Puja

If you are looking for Chhath Puja 2020 Muhurat & Puja, we also want to let you know vidhi mistakes. You must know of 11 things NOT to do during the mahaparv while offering prayers to Chhathi Maiyya. You must have all the items from the Chhath Puja 2020 samagri list, puja vidhi & keep in mind the important rituals. If you are looking for Chhath puja items thekua & coconuts to banana bunch & soop (winnower), here's a complete list of ingredients you'll need for the mahaparva. People also listen to Chhath Puja Bhojpuri songs for free Mp3 download, right from Sharda Sinha’s ‘Pahile Pahil Chhathi Maiyya’ to Khesari Lal Yadav’s ‘Chhath Kare Jaib’ & Kalpana’s ‘Angana Me Kosi’ and we have the ultimate list of festive tunes.

