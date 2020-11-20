Happy Chhath Puja Sandhya Arghya 2020 images and wishes for free download online: Chhath is one of the most ancient Hindu Vedic festivals that holds immense significance especially in the Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh as well as the Madhesh regions of Nepal. Chhath is celebrated six days after Diwali, and main days of four-day Chhath Puja 2020 festival will take place on November 20 (Chhath Puja Sandhya Arghya) and November 21 (Chhath Puja Usha Arghya). People are sure to share Happy Chhath Puja wishes in Hindi, Chhath Puja 2020 messages, Chhath 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Chhathi Maiya and Ho Dinanath Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends at Chhath Puja Sandhya Arghya time.

Chhath Puja Sandhya Arghya time is the sunset time on November 20. It will differ from region to region. Fasting women (Vratin) and men will make offerings to Chhathi Maiya or Shashti Mata and the Sun God or Surya Dev. Chhath is a gender-neutral festival, which is observed by both men and women. Unlike other Hindu festivals, Chhath festivities do not include idol worship; instead, it is carried out to honour nature. People observe Chhath to thank Mother Nature for all she has provided them with. They thank the Sun God for aiding survival on the planet. Chhath is rightly called Chhath Mahaparv, with the word “Mahaparv” meaning “greatest festival”.

Ahead of Chhath Puja Sandhya Arghya 2020 time, people have flooded the search engine platforms with keywords such as, Chhath Puja 2020, Chhath Puja image, Chhath Puja wishes, Chhath Puja status, Chhath Puja photo, Chhath Puja wishes in Hindi, Chhath Puja images 2020, Chhath Puja quotes, Chhath Puja Sandhya Arghya 2020, Chhath Puja Sandhya Arghya images, Chhath Puja Sandhya Arghya 2020 wishes, Chhath Puja Sandhya Arghya messages, and more. We bring all this and a lot more for you for free download online.

Happy Chhath Puja (File Image)

Chhath Puja Sandhya Arghya 2020 Wish Reads: Chhath Puja Aae Banake Ujaale, Khul Jae Aapaki Kismat Ka Taale, Chhath Puja Sandhya Arghya 2020 Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen! Happy Chhath Puja 2020.

Happy Chhath Puja (File Image)

Chhath Puja Sandhya Arghya 2020 Wish Reads: Hamesha Aap Par Rahe Meharabaan Upar Vaala, Yahi Maangata Hai Apaka Yah Chahane Vala, Chhath Sandhya Arghya 2020 Ki Hardik Shubhakamanayen!

Happy Chhath Puja (File Image)

Chhath Puja Sandhya Arghya 2020 Wish Reads: May You and Your Loved Ones Are Showered with the Love and Blessings of Chhath Mata on the Occasion of Chhath Puja 2020!!

Happy Chhath Puja (File Image)

Chhath Puja Sandhya Arghya 2020 Wish Reads: Offer Arghya to Sun God and Thank Him for Giving Sunlight to Earth and Maintain the Balance of the Environment. Happy Chhath Puja Sandhya Arghya 2020!

Happy Chhath Puja (File Image)

Chhath Puja Sandhya Arghya 2020 Wish Reads: May This Chhath Puja Bring Blessings and Happiness Your Way, May All Your Dreams Come True, And All Evils Shed Away, Happy Chhath Puja!

Chhath Puja Sandhya Arghya is the third day of the Chhath Mahaparv. The first day was Nahay Khay, which took place on November 18. Lohanda and Kharna marked the second day of this incredibly beautiful festival. Usha Arghya is the fourth and final day of Chhath Puja. Women and men will reach Chhath ghats (usually river banks or any other water body such as a pond, lake, or makeshift place) before sunrise and will again make an offering to the Sun God at the time of sunrise. With this Chhath Mahaparv will be concluded. We wish everyone observing this great festival of Chhath! Happy Chhath 2020!

