Happy Chhath Puja 2021! The great festival of fasting and worship of Sun God and Chhathi Maiya is here. Chhath Puja is an important Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Surya and Chhath Mata. The Chhath worship concludes by offering arghya to the rising sun, which this year is going to be on November 11. However, before that, the sunset is worshipped as well. This year, Sandhya (sunset) Arghya will be done on November 10. Lord Surya is offered Arghya and prayed for happiness and prosperity. A 36-hour of waterless fast is observed for the festival of Chhath. The fasting and worship of Chhath is considered to be the most difficult fast, which is celebrated on the sixth day from Diwali. To spread positivity, you can share Happy Chhath Puja 2021 Sandhya Arghya greeting messages to each other. We have for you a lovely set of WhatsApp Status Videos and Happy Chhath Puja 2021 Sandhya Arghya Photos to wish your friends and family on this festival. Chhath Puja 2021 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Chhath Puja With Chhathi Maiya and Sun God WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Greetings, Status and SMS.

The first day of Chhath Puja begins with Nahay Khay. On this day devotees bathe in holy water, wear new clothes and eat delicious vegetarian food. The second day of Chhath Puja is called Kharna, the third day is Sandhya araghya and the final day is called Usha araghya. Devotees observing Chhath puja on this day observe a fast for the whole day. On this day thekua is prepared as prasad and they are worshiped with fresh fruits and vegetables. Sunrise on this day will be at 6.40 in the morning and sunset at 5:40 in the evening. You must celebrate this auspicious occasion with family and friends by sending unique Chhath Puja Quotes, Wishes and Messages we have prepared for you below.

Chhath Puja Wishes in Hindi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chhath Puja Ka Sundar Tyohar, Tyohar Hai Anand ka, Tyohar Hai Prarthna Ka, Tyohar Hai Apne Bihar Ka, Apne Hindustan Ka, Chhath Puja Ki Badhai

Chhath Puja Wishes in Hindi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chhath Puja Aae Banke Ujaale, Khul Jae Aapki Kismat Ka Taale, Mahaparv Chhath Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen!

Chhath Puja Wishes in Hindi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Iss Shubh Diwas Par Hum Dharm Ki Adharm Par Vijay Ki Khushiyan Manaye! Chhathi Maiya Ki Jai, Surya Dev Ki Jai. Woh Sabhi Ki Manokaamna Pura Karein.

Chhath Puja Wishes in Hindi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chhath Puja Ka Pavan Parb Hai, Surya Dev Ki Puja Ka Parb, Karo Mil Karke Surya Devata Ko Pranaam, Or Bolo Sukh Shanti De Apar, Happy Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja Wishes in Hindi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaya Hai Bhagavan Surya Ka Rath, Aaj Hai Manbhaavan Sunahari Chhath, Chhath Ki Shubhakamanayen!

Check Out the Video of Happy Kharna and Chhath Puja 2021:

Arghya is offered to the rising sun on the third and fourth day of Chhath festival. After offering Arghya, people sit on the ghat and offer prayers, then prasad is given to the people around. This time on November 10, Arghya will be offered to the setting sun. We wish you all a Happy Chhath Puja!

