Christmas is the festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ. Christmas is an annual festival observed by people of the Christian community around the world, while Christmas Eve is observed as a full or partial holiday in anticipation of Christmas Day. Both days are considered one of the most culturally significant celebrations in Christendom and Western society. As we celebrate Christmas 2022, here are a few Merry Christmas 2022 images, Happy Christmas 2022 HD Wallpapers, and Happy New Year 2023 photos that you can share with your family members, friends, relatives, and loved ones. Seasons Greetings 2022 Images and Happy Holidays HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs and SMS To Share During the Last Week of The Year.

According to historical records, Christmas celebrations have long begun on Christmas Eve, due in part to the Christian liturgical day starting at sunset. This is a practice inherited from the Jewish tradition. Here are HD Images and wallpapers for Christmas and Happy New Year that you can download and send to one and all. Merry Christmas 2022 and Happy New Year 2023 Greetings, Wishes & HD Images: Celebrate Xmas and HNY in Advance By Sharing WhatsApp Messages, Telegram Photos, GIFs and Wallpapers.

Happy Christmas 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the True Spirit of Christmas Shine in Your Heart and Light Your Path. Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Very Merry Christmas to You and Your Family. Thinking of You This Season and Wishing You a Joyful Holiday.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Peace, Joy, and Unconditional Love at Christmas and Always.

Happy Christmas 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Hope You Have a Cozy Christmas That Chases the Chill of Winter Away. Have a Very Merry Christmas 2022!

Happy Christmas 2022! (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Joy and Blessings, From Our Family to Yours, This Christmas and Every Day. Merry Christmas!

Christmas and Happy New Year 2023 Greetings: Share Messages and Wishes This Holiday Season

Christmas is celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm. On Christmas Eve, people sing Christmas carols, light up the Christmas trees, and spread the love by exchanging gifts. Christmas gift-bearing by Santa Claus, Father Christmas, Christkind, and Saint Nicholas are also often said to depart for their annual journey to deliver presents to children worldwide. Wishing everyone a very Happy Christmas and New Year!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2022 08:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).