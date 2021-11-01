Diwali also known as Deepavali is the most important Hindu festival celebrated in India. It is a festival of lights and a major festival celebrated by Hindus, Jains and some Buddhists. This year, Diwali 2021 falls on November 4, the day when Lakshmi Pujan takes place. In many states, Diwali week kicks off with Govatsa Dwadashi, which will be observed on November 1, Monday. To mark the auspicious beginning of Diwali 2021 week, here's a collection of Happy Diwali 2021 greetings, Diwali wishes, Happy Diwali images, Shubh Deepawali HD wallpapers, WhatsApp messages, stickers and status to share with family and friends. Happy Diwali 2021 Wishes for Family & Friends: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, Images, HD Wallpapers, SMS and Quotes To Send Shubh Deepavali Messages.

Diwali is a five-day festival celebrated twenty days after Vijayadashmi or Dussehra. On the first day, people prepare by cleaning their houses and making decorations on the floor such as rangoli. The second day is Naraka Chaturdashi. The third day is the day of Lakshmi Puja and the darkest night of the traditional month. The next day is marked with Gowardhan Puja and Balipratipada. The last day is marked by some Hindu communities as the Bhai Dooj which is dedicated to brothers and sisters. As we celebrate this five-day festival, we at LatestLY, have brought you a one-stop destination for all the wishes and messages. You can wish through the following WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Enjoy These Hilarious Posts While Cleaning the House for Diwali 2021.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Supreme Light Illumine Your Minds, Enlighten Your Hearts and Strengthen the Human Bonds in Your Homes and Communities. Happy Diwali.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Diwali Bring Universal Compassion, the Inner Joy of Peace and Love and the Awareness of Oneness to All. Happy Diwali.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Diwali Light Up New Dreams, Fresh Hopes, Undiscovered Avenues, Different Perspectives, Everything Bright and Beautiful and Fill Your Days With Pleasant Surprises And Moments. Happy Diwali.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Celebrate the Great Indian Tradition of Joy, Light, Sweets & Happiness. Happy Diwali.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Light a Lamp of Love. Blast a Chain of Sorrow. Shoot a Rocket of Prosperity. Fire a Flowerpot of Happiness. Wish You and Your Family a Sparkling Diwali.

Diwali is celebrated in a different way as per different traditions, but the festival represents the symbolic victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance and good over evil. According to the legends, Diwali is the day Rama, Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman reached Ayodhya after a period of 14 years in exile after defeating demon king Ravana. Observing Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana, here are wishes you can send to one and all through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. From Coconut Barfi to Mysore Pak, Traditional Sweets for To Celebrate Deepawali Festival.

People celebrate this day by decorating their house, putting up lights and lanterns outside their house, making beautiful rangoli and burning crackers symbolising Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya. They also visit their friends and family on this day and give away gifts and sweets to celebrate the festival. Celebrating this auspicious day, here are some beautiful messages depicting rangoli designs and diyas that you can send to your relatives to mark the festival of lights. Wishing everyone Happy Diwali 2021!

