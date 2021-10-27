India will be celebrating its biggest Hindu festival in less than a week's time – Diwali, also known as Deepavali. Now, Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is a multiple-day celebration with many observing Dhanteras as the first day of Diwali. Meanwhile, Lakshmi Pujan is performed on Badi Diwali or Main Diwali day. This year, Diwali 2021 or Lakshmi Pujan 2021 takes place on November 4 Thursday. Now ahead of this beautiful and bright festival, search engine platforms are flooded with requests for new Diwali 2021 greetings to wish family and friends. Some of the keywords going viral are – Happy Diwali 2021 wishes, Happy and Safe Diwali 2021 messages, Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year greetings, Shubh Deepavali images, Happy Diwali images, Diwali 2021 HD wallpapers and so on. Here's a collection of the latest Diwali 2021 wishes, messages, greetings, SMS, quotes, images, GIFs, wallpapers, and so much more available for free download online. Diwali 2021 Rangoli Designs With Flowers: Make Easy and Beautiful Rangoli Patterns at Home To Celebrate Deepavali (Watch Videos).

1. May the Supreme Light Illumine Your Minds, Enlighten Your Hearts and Strengthen the Human Bonds in Your Homes and Communities. Happy Diwali

2. May This Diwali Bring Universal Compassion, the Inner Joy of Peace and Love and the Awareness of Oneness to All. Happy Diwali

3. May This Diwali Light Up New Dreams, Fresh Hopes, Undiscovered Avenues, Different Perspectives, Everything Bright and Beautiful and Fill Your Days With Pleasant Surprises And Moments. Happy Diwali

4. Let Us Celebrate the Great Indian Tradition of Joy, Light, Sweets & Happiness. Happy Diwali

5. Light a Lamp of Love. Blast a Chain of Sorrow. Shoot a Rocket of Prosperity. Fire a Flowerpot of Happiness. Wish You and Your Family a Sparkling Diwali.

Happy Diwali 2021 (File Image)

6. May Your Diwali Be Free From Darkness and Abundant With Light.

7. Have a Fun and Festive Diwali!

8. Hoping Your Diwali Brings Health, Wealth, and Happiness.

9. May Your Diwali Bring Peace and Love to Your Life.

10. May Diwali Burn Out Your Problems and Brighten Your Life.

Happy Diwali 2021 (File Image)

11. Wishing You a Fortuitous Year Ahead This Diwali.

12. Light the Candles and May Your Diwali Be Divine! Happy Diwali

13. Have a Happy and Safe Diwali

14. May Millions of Lamps Illuminate Your Life With Joy, Prosperity, Health And Wealth Forever. Wishing You and Your Family a Very Happy Diwali.

15. Let’s Celebrate the Festival in the True Sense by Spreading Joy and Light Up the World of Others. Have a Happy, Safe, and Blessed Diwali!

Happy Diwali 2021 (File Image)

16. May Diwali Light the Way for a Year Full of Wisdom, Truth, Love, and Joy. Happy Diwali

17. May Good Triumph Over Evil, Love Over Hate, Joy Over Despair This Diwali and All Year Long. Happy Diwali

18. With the Shining of Diyas and the Echoes of the Chants, May Prosperity and Happiness of This Festival of Lights Fill Our Lives. Happy Diwali

19. Just Like the Colours of Rangoli, Hope This Diwali Brings New Smiles, Undiscovered Avenues, and Different Perspective and Unbound Happiness. Have a Wonderful Diwali and a Great New Year!

Happy Diwali 2021 (File Image)

20. May the Beauty of Deepavali Season Fill Your Home With Happiness, and May the Coming Year Provide You With All That Brings You Joy. Happy Diwali!

21. Fortunate Is The One Who Has Learned To Admire, and Not To Envy. Good Wishes for a Joyous Diwali and a Happy New Year With Plenty of Peace and Prosperity.

22. Wishing Each One of You a Very Happy and Prosperous Deepawali. May This Year Brings You Lots and Lots of Happiness in Life and Fulfill All Your Dreams.

23. May Diwali Bring You Lots of Happiness to You and Your Family. Wishing You All Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year.

Happy Diwali 2021 (File Image)

24. May you celebrate the best Diwali ever and Maa Laxmi shower health and wealth on you. Happy Diwali!

25. Many-many wishes for Diwali. May the divine lights of Diwali enlighten your home, office and life.

26. May this Diwali Maa Laxmi visit your home for never leaving it. Many-many wishes for Diwali. Have a happy and prosperous year!

27. Just like the lights of Diwali, may your life keep blistering. Happy Diwali!

28. May goddess Laxmi bless you with wealth of love, May god Ganesha bless you with food to give, May Goddess Saraswati bless you with knowledge. Happy Diwali!

29. To the light within you, light each lamp on this festival of love and care and more of togetherness. Happy Diwali from mine to yours!

Happy Diwali 2021 (File Image)

30. Wishing you and your family Happy Diwali, May this festival brings lot of blessings and love. Enjoy your holidays!

31. Maa Lakshmi Is Sending Your Way, Happiness and Prosperity This Day, Pray, Worship and Be With the Divine, and Everything Will, Just Be Fine. Happy Lakshmi Poojan.

32. May Lakshmi Bless You With the Wealth To Overcome Your Electric Bill After the Diwali Lights! Happy Laxmi Puja and Prosperous Diwali

Happy Diwali (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

33. Good Thoughts, Sweet Words, Lakshmi Pujan Is an Auspicious Day. Today I Ask Goddess Lakshmi To Send a Blank Cheque Your Way. Happy Laxmi Poojan

34. May Maa Bless You With Happiness All The Year Through! Wishing You a Happy Laxmi Puja.

35. Wish You a Happy Laxmi Poojan, May Friends and Family Be Always Near, Maa Lakshmi Will Take Care of Each Problem and Every Fear. Have a Great Lakshmi Pujan.

Happy Diwali (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

36. Thanks for Making Our Diwali Happier and Secure. Wishing a Very Happy Diwali to the Soldiers of Our Country Who Are the Biggest Strength of Our Nation. May God Always Bless You.

37. May the Light of the Diyas Guide You on the Way to Happiness and Success. Happy Diwali and a Big Salute to Our Indian Army

38. Thank You Soldiers for Bringing Smiles to Our Faces. Thank You for Letting Us Celebrate Diwali Without Fear. Wishing You and Your Family a Warm and Prosperous Diwali.

39. We Salute Our Indian Soldiers Who Have Sacrificed Their Lives for Us. May God Shower You With Happiness, Success and Prosperity. Best Wishes on Diwali. Jai Hind

Happy Diwali (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

40. A Very Happy Diwali to the Real Heroes of India. Warm Diwali Wishes to All the Heroes of Our Country Who Are Always There To Protect Us and Guard Us Against the Enemies.

Enjoy This Wonderful Song!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)