Less than 10 days to go for the year’s biggest festival, Diwali 2021, to arrive. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 4, Thursday. And preparations to celebrate Diwali have kick-started, especially Diwali ki safai! Yes, cleaning and tidying the house is an important part of Diwali celebrations. And this annual ‘ritual’ evokes hilarious reactions especially by lazy bums like us who are forced to clean up the house by our parents. So, it’s no surprise to see search engine platforms flood with keywords such Diwali ki safai par jokes, Diwali ki safai memes, Diwali ki safai jokes, Diwali ki safai funny images, and so on. Even social media platforms are abuzz with funny memes on Diwali ki safai. Let’s check them out.

Kuch Daring Karne Ka Tha

Spiders that don’t shift their web during diwali ki safai to their family- pic.twitter.com/heiHpZYNpS — Mohit Singh Yadav (@mohitsingh1202) October 26, 2021

Kaha Suna Maaf Karna

*While doing Diwali ki safai* . Me to Spider whose Web I just removed: pic.twitter.com/TmYMbrRU4K — Abhinav Singh (@insider_dirty) October 26, 2021

HAHHAAHHAHHAHA

Cockroaches, rats and lizards in Diwali ki safai. pic.twitter.com/Ev2pN7In7B — Nimit. 24 (@sarcasticnimitt) October 20, 2021

Well, That's Me When My Mother Wants Me To Do Diwali Ki Safai!

#Diwali Me after doing diwali ki safai : pic.twitter.com/IGnu6XdFeb — im Sunil (@imSUNILMEENA98) October 26, 2021

Papa

Whole family doing DIWALI KI SAFAI except Your DAD : pic.twitter.com/hAHYdinO4b — 🐾 (@heyycandee) October 26, 2021

Pani Pilao Yaar

Me and my siblings after doing Diwali ki safai : pic.twitter.com/ywL6fUXvYM — Akshat OM (@AkshatOM3) October 20, 2021

Fake Crying Begins

*After Diwali ki safai* Spiders looking for their webs be like pic.twitter.com/DExHDphery — Sachin Dev Sharma (@SachinDevShrmaa) October 20, 2021

Wrong Tutorial of Diwali Ki Safai Kaise Karein

I guess i have downloaded wrong video for Diwali ki safai tips ! 😂🙈😂🙈 pic.twitter.com/aJKAVRNuEi — The NOMAD Doctor  (@Medical_Nomad_) October 26, 2021

So True

Kind of back massage I need after Diwali ki Safai#DiwaliSafai pic.twitter.com/KMUN66A3Vf — Vandana Jain (@le_Vandana) October 23, 2021

Mummy Plzzz

#Diwali #DiwaliSafai Mom after assigning work to everyone in the house during diwali ki safai- pic.twitter.com/RDwuqJOuA8 — Plucky💪 (@Shivan_fun) October 23, 2021

But Mummy Be Like

No one . . Every Indian Mom to their Child during Diwali ki Safai.. pic.twitter.com/BtiOZffuxV — Abhinav Singh (@insider_dirty) October 20, 2021

And We Are Like

Me when I start Me when I can't . Diwali ki safai finish it. pic.twitter.com/t04aWhwpk9 — Vidushi P (@_december25__) October 19, 2021

