Less than 10 days to go for the year’s biggest festival, Diwali 2021, to arrive. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 4, Thursday. And preparations to celebrate Diwali have kick-started, especially Diwali ki safai! Yes, cleaning and tidying the house is an important part of Diwali celebrations. And this annual ‘ritual’ evokes hilarious reactions especially by lazy bums like us who are forced to clean up the house by our parents. So, it’s no surprise to see search engine platforms flood with keywords such Diwali ki safai par jokes, Diwali ki safai memes, Diwali ki safai jokes, Diwali ki safai funny images, and so on. Even social media platforms are abuzz with funny memes on Diwali ki safai. Let’s check them out.

Kuch Daring Karne Ka Tha

Kaha Suna Maaf Karna

HAHHAAHHAHHAHA

Well, That's Me When My Mother Wants Me To Do Diwali Ki Safai!

Papa

Pani Pilao Yaar

Fake Crying Begins

Wrong Tutorial of Diwali Ki Safai Kaise Karein

So True

Mummy Plzzz

But Mummy Be Like

And We Are Like

