Less than 10 days to go for the year’s biggest festival, Diwali 2021, to arrive. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 4, Thursday. And preparations to celebrate Diwali have kick-started, especially Diwali ki safai! Yes, cleaning and tidying the house is an important part of Diwali celebrations. And this annual ‘ritual’ evokes hilarious reactions especially by lazy bums like us who are forced to clean up the house by our parents. So, it’s no surprise to see search engine platforms flood with keywords such Diwali ki safai par jokes, Diwali ki safai memes, Diwali ki safai jokes, Diwali ki safai funny images, and so on. Even social media platforms are abuzz with funny memes on Diwali ki safai. Let’s check them out.
Kuch Daring Karne Ka Tha
Spiders that don’t shift their web during diwali ki safai to their family- pic.twitter.com/heiHpZYNpS
— Mohit Singh Yadav (@mohitsingh1202) October 26, 2021
Kaha Suna Maaf Karna
*While doing Diwali ki safai*
.
Me to Spider whose Web I just removed: pic.twitter.com/TmYMbrRU4K
— Abhinav Singh (@insider_dirty) October 26, 2021
HAHHAAHHAHHAHA
Cockroaches, rats and lizards in Diwali ki safai. pic.twitter.com/Ev2pN7In7B
— Nimit. 24 (@sarcasticnimitt) October 20, 2021
Well, That's Me When My Mother Wants Me To Do Diwali Ki Safai!
Me after doing diwali ki safai : pic.twitter.com/IGnu6XdFeb
— im Sunil (@imSUNILMEENA98) October 26, 2021
Papa
Whole family doing DIWALI KI SAFAI except
Your DAD : pic.twitter.com/hAHYdinO4b
— 🐾 (@heyycandee) October 26, 2021
Pani Pilao Yaar
Me and my siblings after doing Diwali ki safai : pic.twitter.com/ywL6fUXvYM
— Akshat OM (@AkshatOM3) October 20, 2021
Fake Crying Begins
*After Diwali ki safai*
Spiders looking for their webs be like pic.twitter.com/DExHDphery
— Sachin Dev Sharma (@SachinDevShrmaa) October 20, 2021
Wrong Tutorial of Diwali Ki Safai Kaise Karein
I guess i have downloaded wrong video for Diwali ki safai tips !
😂🙈😂🙈 pic.twitter.com/aJKAVRNuEi
— The NOMAD Doctor (@Medical_Nomad_) October 26, 2021
So True
Kind of back massage I need after Diwali ki Safai#DiwaliSafai pic.twitter.com/KMUN66A3Vf
— Vandana Jain (@le_Vandana) October 23, 2021
Mummy Plzzz
Mom after assigning work to everyone in the house during diwali ki safai- pic.twitter.com/RDwuqJOuA8
— Plucky💪 (@Shivan_fun) October 23, 2021
But Mummy Be Like
No one
.
.
Every Indian Mom to their Child during Diwali ki Safai.. pic.twitter.com/BtiOZffuxV
— Abhinav Singh (@insider_dirty) October 20, 2021
And We Are Like
Me when I start Me when I can't .
Diwali ki safai finish it. pic.twitter.com/t04aWhwpk9
— Vidushi P (@_december25__) October 19, 2021
