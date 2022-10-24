Happy Diwali 2022! Diwali, also known as Deepawali or Deepavali, falls on the fifteenth day of the Hindu lunar month of Kartik, and will be observed in India this year on October 24. Although diyas, fairylights, lamps, firecrackers, and rangoli are typical Deepawali sights, the Hindu festival is observed in various ways around the nation. Diwali represents the return of Ram, Sita, and Laxman to Ayodhya after a 14-year exile for Hindus in Northern India. Since it was a new moon day in the Kartik season and it was dark everywhere, Ram was greeted home with diyas and fireworks that had been lit throughout the kingdom. To celebrate the day we have the latest Diwali 2022 wishes, Laxmi HD Images, Diwali 2022 greetings, Laxmi Maa Photos wishes, Happy Diwali 2022 images, Shubh Deepavali HD wallpapers, Laxmi Ganesh photos, Diwali messages in English and Hindi, Happy and Safe Diwali text messages, beautiful Diwali WhatsApp stickers, Diwali GIFs and much more. Diwali 2022 Calendar With All Dates & Timings: Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj - From Shubh Muhurat to Significance, Know All About the Five-Day Hindu Festival.

When people come together to celebrate Diwali and there is unity among the people, lighting a diya represents the victory of good over evil. Even today, people still light diyas and set off fireworks. Numerous myths are connected to Diwali, and its origins can be traced to ancient India. Many people think that Lakshmi and Vishnu's wedding is celebrated during Diwali, while others celebrate Lakshmi's birth because it is thought that she was born on the new moon day of Kartik.

During Diwali, Bengalis on the other hand celebrate the goddess of power, Kali. Ganesha is revered in some houses because he is a representation of good fortune. The rituals of lighting candles, diyas, and lighting firecrackers are still practised in Eastern India, but some devotees also leave their lit homes' doors open for Lakshmi to enter since they think the goddess won't enter a dark home.

