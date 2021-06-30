The doctors' role in our lives is quite an important one. Not everyone can cut open a body and put it all back together with a heartbeat in place. An average joe couldn't take their place. And Let's face it, without them the sticking bandaid on a bullet wound approach would be quite popular. Healers have also held a significant place in this world. But their role became glaringly obvious during the Covid-19 pandemic. National Doctor's Day is observed on July 1st in India. It's a perfect time to let them know that we are eternally grateful for their invaluable contributions in saving peoples lives.

On National Doctor's Day, here are a few inspiring quotes and Images to share with your friends and family to appreciate the contribution of a doctor in your life;

File Image

WhatsApp Message Reads: “The Best Doctor Gives the Least Medicines.”- Benjamin Franklin

File Image

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Medicine Cure Diseases but Only Doctors Can Cure Patients.”- Carl Jung

File Image

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Only a Life Lived for Others Is a Life Worthwhile.”— Albert Einstein

File Image

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Always Remember the Privilege It Is To Be a Physician.”― Daniel P. Logan

File Image

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Wherever the Art of Medicine Is Loved, There Is Also a Love of Humanity. “― Hippocrates

File Image

WhatsApp Message Reads: “The Presence of the Doctor Is the Beginning of the Cure.” – Proverb

File Image

WhatsApp Message Reads: “He Is the Best Physician Who Is the Most Ingenious Inspirer of Hope.”— Samuel Taylor Coleridge

File Image

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Observation, Reason, Human Understanding, Courage; These Make the Physician.”― Martin H. Fischer

National Doctors’ Day 2021 is extremely significant this year as doctor's work tirelessly, risking their lives every day, to treat and cure patients infected with the coronavirus It is imperative that we express our gratitude to the doctors and acknowledge their efforts. So, on National Doctors’ Day 2021, share Doctors’ Day images, quotes, to thank in celebration of this day.

