Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashmi, is celebrated yearly at the end of Navratri. This year, Dussehra 2022 will be observed on Wednesday, October 5. It is majorly celebrated in Nepal and India. Celebrating the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana on Dussehra, here are Dussehra 2022 messages, Happy Dussehra 2022 greetings, Dussehra images, and Dussehra 2022 wishes that you can download and send to your friends and family to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Dussehra falls on the tenth day of Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it is observed in September or October. Dussehra marks the end of Durga Puja. It commemorates Goddess Durga's victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasur to restore and protect dharma. As you celebrate Dussehra 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled messages and wishes that you can download and send to all your loved ones with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Dussehra marks an end to Navratra, Durga Puja and Ramlila. The day is celebrated with full pomp and show. Various events are organised all over the country to celebrate the killing of Ravan. Ravan Dahan is organised where effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran and Meghnath are burnt. People gather around to witness and celebrate the victory. Here are messages you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them Happy Dussehra with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Celebrate the Victory of Forces of Good Over Evil. Happy Dussehra.

WhatsApp Message Reads: It’s a Time for Celebration, a Time for Victory of Good Over Evil. Let Us Continue the Same True Spirit. Happy Dussehra!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Enjoy the Victory of Good Over the Evil. May You Have a Fun-Filled and Blissful Day. Happy Dussehra!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Ram Always Be There To Bless You and Show You the Right Path To Walk in Life. Wishing You A Happy Dussehra.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Brightness of Fireworks Take Away All the Negativities of Your Life and Leave You With Happiness and Joy. Wishing You a Very Happy Dussehra.

Dussehra 2022 Messages & Wishes To Celebrate Lord Rama’s Victory Over Demon Ravana on Vijayadashami

The word Dussehra is a variant of the Sanskrit word composed of "dasama" and "agar", which means "tenth day." Similarly, Vijaya Dashmi is also made of two words, "Vijaya" and "Dashmi" which means victorious tenth. It connotes the festival on the tenth day, celebrating the victory of good over evil. Wishing everyone a Happy Dussehra 2022!

