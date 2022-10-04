Happy Dussehra 2022! Devotees wait eagerly for the Sharad Navratri festival in a year and celebrate it by performing rituals and watching Ramlila depicting Lord Rama’s life journey. Navratri ends with Dussehra celebrations on October 5 this year. This day is considered very auspicious and various rituals are performed on Dussehra day. People also worship their vehicles, electronics and devices on this day and adorn their houses with beautiful flowers and Rangolis. While enjoying a feast is also a part of Dussehra celebrations, the most important ritual is Ravan Dahan when an effigy of Ravana is burnt along with all our sins. To celebrate Dussehra with your loved ones, share these greetings, wishes, WhatsApp messages, Jai Shree Ram images, HD wallpapers and SMS with them. Dussehra 2022 Wishes and Greetings: Share WhatsApp Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Celebrate Lord Rama’s Victory Over Ravana.

Happy Dussehra 2022 Wishes and Greetings

Dussehra 2022 Greetings and Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Dussehra to You and Your Family. May Lord Ram Bless You With Strength and Courage To Follow the Path of Virtue and Righteousness.

Dussehra 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dusshera Signifies the Victory of Good Over Evil. May All the Evils in and Around You Vanish by the Virtue of the Goodness in and Around You. Happy Dussehra!

Dussehra 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: It’s a Time for Celebration, a Time for Victory of Good Over Evil. Let Us Continue the Same True Spirit. Happy Dussehra!

Dussehra 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Auspicious Festival Brighten Up Your Day and May You Have an Awesome Year Ahead. Happy Dussehra!

Happy Dussehra 2022 Greetings and Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Ram Keep Showing You the Right Path and Always Help You Achieve Your Goals! Happy Dussehra!

