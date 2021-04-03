Happy Easter! The Holy Week 2021 has finally ended with Easter Sunday, which commemorates the resurrection of Jesus from the dead. This is the reason why this Christian festival is also referred to as Resurrection Sunday. Easter Sunday this year will be celebrated on April 4, 2021. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Easter will be celebrated virtually this year. People are encouraged to stay at home and attend the Church services that are live-streamed online. To make your Easter Sunday celebration more special, here we bring you Happy Easter 2021 messages and WhatsApp stickers. Our latest collection of Facebook wishes, Easter Sunday 2021 Telegram photos, Signal GIFs and HD images will serve you the best when it comes to sharing your warm greetings to your close ones.

Easter Sunday is celebrated after Holy Saturday. In Western Christianity, Eastertide, or the Easter Season, begins on Easter Sunday and lasts seven weeks, ending with the coming of the 50th day, Pentecost Sunday. While in Eastern Christianity, the season of Pascha begins on Pascha and ends with the coming of the 40th day, the Feast of the Ascension. During the Easter Day holiday, people also organize a super fun Easter Egg hunt, which involves many activities that both kids and adults in the family enjoy.

On Easter Sunday 2021, you might not be able to catch up with friends and relatives as considering COVID-19 guidelines, social gatherings will not be allowed. To make your celebration egg-cellent, it is time to share Happy Easter 2021 messages and Facebook HD images. Send these Easter Sunday wishes, greetings, quotes, photos, GIFs and more through Telegram, Signal, WhatsApp and other online messenger apps.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jesus Loved You So Much That He Laid Down His Life To Spend Eternity With You! Wishing You a Blessed Easter.

WhatsApp Message Reads: It’s Not Just About the Easter Egg or Bunnies, It’s the Hope That This Season Enfolds in Everyone’s Homes. May God’s Blessing Come Overflowing. Happy Easter

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You an Easter! Blessed With Happy Moments With Your Dear Ones.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Beautiful Easter.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Easter Brings Us Hope, May It Linger in Our Hearts Forever. Here’s Wishing You a Very Happy Easter.

Happy Easter 2021 GIFs:

Happy Easter Sunday WhatsApp Stickers

Get innovative this Easter Sunday 2021, by sending out amazing WhatsApp stickers from here. We wish you all a very Happy Easter Sunday 2021.

