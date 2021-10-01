Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated every year on October 2 in India. This day marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, also known as the Father of the Nation. He was given this title by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose for his relentless struggles for India’s independence. Here's a collection of Gandhi Jayanti 2021 wishes, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti images, quotes by Mahatma Gandhi, WhatsApp status and greetings to celebrate the national festival.

Gandhi Jayanti is one of the three National Holidays of India. The UN Assembly announced on June 15, 2007, that it adopted a resolution which declared that October 2 will be celebrated as International Day of Non-Violence. As we observe Gandhi Jayanti and International Day of Non-Violence, here are some messages that you can send to your family and friends on this day. Why Is Gandhi Jayanti a Dry Day? Is Gandhi Jayanti National Holiday? Are Restaurants Closed on Gandhi Jayanti? FAQs Answered!

Mahatma Gandhi, also known as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat. He was an Indian lawyer, anti-colonial nationalist and political ethicist who employed non-violent methods to lead a successful campaign for India’s independence from British rule. He inspired movements for civil rights and freedom across the world. He started several movements like the Non-cooperation movement, Dandi March and Quit India against the British Raaj. This year, we would be observing his 152nd birth anniversary. Celebrating Gandhiji’s non-violent approach towards India’s Independence, here are some Facebook and WhatsApp messages you can send on this day. Know History and Significance About The Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, The Father of the Nation.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Anger is the enemy of non-violence and pride is a monster that swallows it up. Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: A man is the sum of his actions, of what he has done, of what he can do, nothing else. Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gandhi is not just a man. Gandhi is a priceless gem India will continue to cherish for we love our Bapu. Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bapu and his teachings will always help you fight even the toughest battles calmly. Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let us celebrate the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti by remembering Mahatma Gandhi and by following the path he showed us. Happy Gandhi Jayanti

As we observe a National Holiday, post offices, banks, public buildings and offices are closed on this day. Statues of Mahatma Gandhi are decorated with flowers and garlands, prayer meetings are held in various cities by colleges, local government and socio-political institutions. Whatsapp stickers and GIF images depicting Mahatma Gandhi are shared amongst people to wish each other on this day. You can select from our collection of WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD Wallpapers and SMS to wish each other.

