Happy Gangaur Teej 2021! Women fast for Gangaur to pray for the long life of their husbands. This festival is celebrated with great pomp in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. On the day of the Gangaur fast festival, women worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This festival is celebrated on Tritiya Tithi of Chaitra Shukla Paksha. This time the festival of Gangaur will be celebrated on 15 April. Gangaur can be decoded as "Gan" meaning Shiva and "Gaur" meaning Mata Parvati. Both are worshipped together on this day. On this day, women offer sixteen beauty items to Goddess Parvati. The fast of Gangaur is kept a secret from the husbands. On this day, women worship Mata Parvati as Gangaur Mata. Gangaur Teej 2021 Mehendi Designs: Easy Arabic, Indian, Rajasthani & Criss Cross Mehndi Patterns For Front & Back Hand That You Can Try at Home (Watch Henna Video Tutorials).

Unmarried girls also observe this fast to wish a good husband. According to the legend, on the next day of Holi, Mata Parvati comes to her maternal home and Lord Shiva came to take her back after 8 days. Hence, this festival starts on Pratipada Tithi, eight days after Holi. On this day, married women make clay idols of Shiva and Parvati and worship them. This festival is celebrated for 17 days. On the Tritiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month, by worshipping the method of Gangaur, immerse it in a river or pond. For the colourful festival we have this collection of the latest Gangaur Teej 2021 wishes and messages via popular chats apps like WhatsApp, Hike, Telegram, Snapchat, Instagram, etc.

Happy Gangaur Teej 2021 Images, Wallpapers & Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Gangaur Teej 2021

After the pooja is completed, put water and milk, a coin, kauri and betel nut in a bowl and keep it in your hand and listen to the story of Mata Gauri. When the story is complete, put the bowl in front of Mata Gauri and pray to Akhand Saubhagwati. After the puja, the offerings offered to the people are distributed among the people.

