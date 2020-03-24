Happy Gudi Padwa 2020 Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS And Messages to Send Marathi New Year Wishes

Happy Gudi Padwa 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Gudi Padwa is a spring festival that marks the traditional new year. It is celebrated by Maharashtrians and Konkani Hindus in the subcontinent. It falls on the first day of the Hindu month Chaitra, according to the Hindu calendar. This year it falls on March 25. The festival is also known as Samvatsar Padvo. People make rangolis, hoist Gudi flags, dance and make various sweets and foods. The festival coincides with Ugadi celebrations in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. As Gudi Padwa 2020 approaches, we have compiled a list of messages and greetings to wish your near and dear ones. The list also includes Gudi Padwa 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, messages and SMS. Happy Gudi Padwa 2020 Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Facebook Greetings and SMS to Send Wishes on Marathi New Year.

On Gudi Padwai, people begin with an oil bath and followed by prayers. Gudi Padwa preparations include everything from prepping the Gudi for the auspicious prayer to brushing up on the Puja Vidhi that is followed by devotees. As we celebrate the Marathi New Year, here is a list of messages, wishes, greetings and stories which you can send your loved ones. Easy Rangoli Designs for Gudi Padwa 2020: Latest Colourful Patterns to Ring in the Marathi New Year (Watch Videos).

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging platform, people also use the same medium to greet on festivals, birthdays and anniversaries. You can also download Gudi Padwa WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your friends and relatives. We wish everyone 'Happy Gudi Padwa' and hope you celebrate it with your family.