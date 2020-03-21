Easy Rangoli Designs for Gudi Padwa 2020: Latest Colourful Patterns to Ring in the Marathi New Year (Watch Videos)

Easy Rangoli Designs for Gudi Padwa 2020 (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ YouTube)

Gudi Padwa 2020 is almost here, which means we are at the final preparation before ringing in the traditional Marathi New Year. Gudi Padwa is a spring-time festival that marks the traditional New Year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus. In Andhra Pradesh, people celebrate this day as Ugadi. The festivities are equally vibrant and joyous. Families create beautiful rangolis in their home to make the festival more joyous. Be it at the corners or centres, traditional rangoli patterns takes away the cake in all the Hindu festivals. Gudi Padwa 2020 will be celebrated on March 25. With the festivity nearing fast, below find out the easy rangoli designs for Gudi Padwa 2020. These latest colourful patterns are perfect for ringing in the Marathi New Year. We have compiled a few easy designs, with a video dedicated to each of them so that you can adore your home with the best rangoli pattern on Gudi Padwa. Chaitra Navratri 2020 Dos and Don'ts: 10 Important Things to Keep in Mind During Nine-Night Festival to Seek Blessings From Maa Durga.

Traditional Gudhi in Rangoli:

The traditional Gudhi is the ideal pattern on all the rangolis. It is a bright, colourful silk scarf-like cloth tied at the top of long bamboo. On the top, one more bough is attached along with a garland of flowers. This arrangement can rightly be depicted on your rangoli to mark the festival.

Easy Rangoli Design:

With just two colours, you can make this centrepiece at your home during the festival. Follow the creator on the video and give your rangoli the traditional touch; it needs to welcome the New Year.

Gudi Padwa Rangoli Design:

This is an illustration of the Gudhi. But there is a slight twist with the different hues. Take your time and attentively note how the creator in the video is using colours to give the rangoli the vibe of spring. You can make it at a corner of your house or at the centre to celebrate Gudi Padwa.

Unique Rangoli Pattern:

Decorate your main entrance with the design of simple Gudi Pawda rangoli on occasion. It does not take much effort, and especially the Gudi Padwa wish in Hindi at the centre of your rangoli design gives it a trendy statement.

Rangolis marks the essence of creation and new beginnings, making it an essential part of Gudi Padwa celebrations. Welcome the Marathi New Year with the above magnificent rangoli patterns.