Gudi Padwa is a festival celebrated during the spring season by the Marathi and Konkani Hindus. This year it will be celebrated on Saturday, April 2. It is the first day of the new year which is observed on the first day of Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. It is celebrated in Maharashtra, Goa and the union territory of Daman. It signifies the arrival of spring and the reaping of Ravi crops. As you celebrate Gudi Padwa 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to all your family and friends to wish them with Happy Gudi Padwa 2022 WhatsApp status messages, Gudi Padwa 2022 GIFs, Happy Gudi Padwa Images, Marathi New Year 2022 HD wallpapers and SMS. From Sabudana Vada to Shrikhand, 5 Traditional Maharashtrian Recipes To Relish on Marathi New Year

Gudi Padwa is linked to the mythical day on which Lord Brahma created time and the universe. Some believe that this day is linked to the coronation of Lord Ram in Ayodhya after his victory over Ravana, or alternatively to the start of the Shalivahan calendar after he defeated the Huns invasion in the 1st century. In rural Maharashtra, the festival is linked to Shiva’s dance and the coming together of the community as they carry the Gudi Kavadas to a Shiva temple. Here are beautiful messages for Gudi Padwa 2022, that you can download and send to one and all to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Day of Gudi Padwa The Atmosphere is Filled with Love and Mirth! Have Lots of Fun With Your Family and Friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Holy Occasion of Gudi Padwa, Let Us All Pledge to Spread Message of Love, Peace And Happiness!

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Gudi Padwa, May God Bestow You With Bundle of Smiles, Peace, Good Fortune and Health. Happy Gudi Padwa 2022.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Prosperous and Memorable Gudi Padwa. May All Your Dreams Come True This Year.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Gudi Padwa Greetings to You and Your Lovely Family Members. Have A Great and Happy Year Ahead!

On this day, a bright colourful scarf-like cloth is tied at the top of long bamboo outside every household. On top of it, one or more boughs of neem leaves and mango leaves are attached along with a garland of flowers. This arrangement is capped with a silver, bronze or copper pot that signifies victory or achievement. As you celebrate the day with all the traditions, here are messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them Happy Gudi Padwa with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy Gudi Padwa 2022!

