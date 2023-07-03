Guru Purnima 2023 will be observed on Monday, July 3. It is a festival celebrated in various cultures and religions, including Hinduism, Jainism, and Buddhism. According to the Hindu calendar, it is commemorated on the full moon day (Purnima) in the Hindu calendar month of Ashadha (June-July). This festival expresses gratitude and reverence towards gurus or spiritual teachers who have selflessly imparted knowledge and wisdom to their disciples. As you observe Guru Purnima 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a comprehensive range collection of messages that you can download and share on this day. Guru Purnima 2023 Messages in Hindi and Sanskrit: WhatsApp Status, Facebook Quotes, Images, HD Wallpapers, SMS and Greetings To Share on Festival Day.

The term "Guru Purnima" combines two words: "Guru," meaning teacher or spiritual guide, and "Purnima," meaning full moon. Guru Purnima is a day to honour personal gurus and pay homage to the great sage Vyasa, who is considered the Adi Guru (the first guru) in Hindu mythology. Vyasa is believed to have compiled and divided the Vedas and authored important Hindu scriptures such as the Mahabharata. Here is a collection of a wide range of messages you can download and share with all your near and dear ones to wish them Happy Guru Purnima 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Guru Purnima, I Want To Thank You for Being a Teacher Who Has Always Guided and Supported Me in All Possible Ways. Happy Guru Purnima.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Would Like To Thank My Guru, Who Has Always Been My Support and Strength. Sending You Warm Wishes on Guru Purnima.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Guru Is an Aspiration, Guru Is an Inspiration, Guru Is Everything. May Guru's Blessings Always Shower on You. Happy Guru Purnima.

WhatsApp Message Reads: To the World, You May Be Just a Teacher, but to Your Students, You Are a Hero! May Guru's Blessings Always Shower on You. Happy Guru Purnima.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Today Is the Best Day To Pay Tribute to All the Gurus in Our Life. Happy Guru Purnima.

On this auspicious day, disciples and students honour their gurus by offering prayers, performing rituals, and seeking blessings. It is a time to reflect on the teachings received, express gratitude, and renew the commitment to spiritual growth and learning. We wish everyone a Happy Guru Purnima 2023!

