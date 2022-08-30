Hartalika Teej 2022 will be observed on August 30, Tuesday. According to the Hindu calendar, it falls on the Tritya Tithi of Shukla Paksha during the Bhadrapada month. Hartalika Teej is majorly celebrated by women in North India. They visit their parents' houses for the Haryali Teej and Kajari Teej and return to their in-laws' houses for Hartalika Teej. They wake up early and get ready for the festival. As you celebrate Hartalika Teej 2022, we at LatestLY have curated HD Images and wallpapers that you can send to all your loved ones to wish them on this auspicious day through social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Telegram. Hartalika Teej 2022 Date in India: Know Tritiya Tithi, Rituals and Significance of Celebrating Hindu Festival Dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

This is one of the most important fasts observed by Hindus. Married and unmarried women fast on this day for a peaceful married life or a loving husband, respectively. They get ready in the best way possible and celebrate the day by getting together and singing and dancing. They apply mehndi on their hands to uplift the mood of the festival. Here are HD images and wallpapers that you can download and share with all your loved ones on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Telegram.

May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati Bless Your Life With Peace, Prosperity, Happiness and Good Health. Happy Hartalika Teej!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Festival of Hartalika Teej Fill Your Life With Joy and Ecstasy and Ensure the Health and Happiness of Your Spouse and Children. A Very Happy Hartalika Teej to All!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing Your Life To Be Full of Happiness, Your Days Full of New Experiences, and Your Surroundings Full of Positivity. Happy Hartalika Teej!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish You and All Your Loved Ones a Very Happy Hartalika Teej!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Divine Light Spread Peace, Prosperity, Happiness and Good Health in Your Life. Happy Hartalika Teej!

Apart from the Northern states of India, Hartalika Teej is also celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. The significance of Teej is understood and followed in Maharashtra as well as the southern parts of India. The women wear green clothes, golden bindi and green bangles. In Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, Hartalika Teej is celebrated as Gowri Habba. Wishing everyone Happy Hartalika Teej 2022!

