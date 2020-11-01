Haryana Day 2020 messages: Haryana is one of the 28 states in India. With only 1.4% of the total land area, Haryana ranks 22nd in terms of area. Every year, people in the state observe Haryana Day on November 1, marking its existence. There are state-wide celebrations, where people observe this day to commemorate the formation of the state, i.e. Haryana. People send across Haryana Day messages to their loved ones, amidst grandeur festivities. If you are looking for the top-trending Haryana Day 2020 messages, HD images, wallpapers, greetings and wishes, which you can send to your friends, family, relatives, etc. then look no further, as we have it all covered for you.

The state of Haryana was formed on November 1, in 1966, after the Punjab Reorganisation Act was signed. It was under the chairmanship of Justice JC Shah, that the state of Punjab was divided, and Haryana came into existence. Chandigarh was declared to be a Union Territory, which would be serving as the common capital of both Punjab and Haryana. The first CM of Haryana was Bhagwat Dayal Sharma. On that note, let us present you a lovely collection of Haryana Day 2020 images, HD wallpapers and greetings to celebrate Haryana State Formation Day. There are lovely wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages and Facebook status that can also be posted on November 1.

We at LatestLY, all the people of the state a very ‘Happy Haryana Day 2020’, and hope you have a great time cherishing the rich history and culture of the state.

