November 1 holds a major significance in Indian history. The date marks the formation of several states of the country. One such state is Haryana. On November 1, 1966, Haryana was formed as a result of the partition of the former state of East Punjab on a linguistic basis. It was divided into two independent states—Punjabi-speaking Punjab and Hindi-speaking Haryana. Every year, Haryana Formation Day or simply, Haryana Day is celebrated on November 1 within the state with immense joy and pride. And to make Haryana Day 2020 more special, here’s a collection of lovely Haryana Day images, Haryana Formation Day wishes, Happy Haryana Day 2020 greetings, Haryana Day 2020 WhatsApp Messages, Proud to be Haryanvi Facebook status, I Love Haryana WhatsApp DPs and so much more. You can download it for free online.

Haryana is one of the 28 states in India. The north-central state is known for its fertile soil and is recognised primarily as an agricultural state. It is self-sufficient in food production. Another area where Haryana has shined brighter than other states is producing medal-winning athletes. The state boasts of giving the country world-class pugilists, grapplers and shooters. We have the likes of Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt, Phogat Sisters, Manu Bhaker, Anish Bhanwala and so on. The state promises to flourish and keep up the good work, something Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar stressed upon while extending his greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the eve of Haryana Day. He said during the 54 years of its formation, Haryana has made immense progress in all fields and will achieve new heights of progress in coming time.

You too can send best wishes to fellow friends from the state or if you are a proud Haryanvi, celebrate the day by sharing lovely greetings and messages. There is a fair amount of search for the latest Haryana Day images, Haryana Formation Day messages and Happy Haryana Formation Day 2020 wishes and so much more.

Happy Haryana Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Haryana Day 2020!

Happy Haryana Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Haryana Day 2020!

Happy Haryana Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Haryana Day 2020!

Happy Haryana Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Haryana Day 2020!

Happy Haryana Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Haryana Day 2020!

People can share these newest Haryana Day 2020 messages via popular chat platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Hike. If you are more of an Instagram or Snapchat user, then you can upload these unique Haryana Day messages as posts and stories as well. Also, you can share these HD Haryana Day 2020 greetings on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. Happy Haryana Day 2020!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2020 06:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).