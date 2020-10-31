Haryana Formation Day is celebrated on November 1 every year. The day marks the formation of state of Haryana, which was carved out of East Punjab on lingual and cultural basis in 1966. This year, Haryana will celebrate its 54th Formation Day. In Sanskrit language the word "Hari" means "Vishnu" and "ayana" means home, hence the state is also referred as "Land of God". The official language of Haryana is Hindi, while 70 percent of the population of the state speaks Haryanvi dialect of Hindi language. Haryana Foundation Day 2020: Date, History and Significance of The Day to Commemorate The Formation of Haryana.

Located in the northern part of India, Haryana is one of the 28 states of India. Haryana ranks 22nd in terms of area with less than 1.4 percent of country's land area. Among all the states and union territories of India, Haryana has the fifth highest per capita income and it is also one of the most economically developed regions in South Asia. Chandigarh is the capital of the state. Faridabad, which is the most populous city of Haryana, is described as the eighth fastest growing city in the world and third most in India.

Here Are Wishes For Haryana Formation Day 2020

Message Reads: Happy Haryana Day

Message Reads: Happy Haryana Day

Message Reads: Happy Haryana Day

Message Reads: Happy Haryana Day

As per history, the Shah Commission was set up by government in April 1966 for the division of East Punjab and draw the boundaries for the new state of Haryana based on the languages spoken by the people. The Commission submitted its findings to the government by end of May 1966, based on its report Haryana was formed on November 1, 1966. Apart from Haryana, six Indian states including Kerala, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan celebrate their Formation Day on November 1.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2020 03:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).