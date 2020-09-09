Happy Himalaya Diwas! Started by the government of Uttarakhand, the day aims to raise awareness about this beautiful natural beauty that we have been blessed by and the need for it to be preserved well. This incredible mountain range has some of the best and highest peaks of the planet, including Mt Everest. The Himalayan mountain range runs west-northwest to east-southeast in an arc 2,400 kms long. On this day, we have got you some incredible pictures of this beautiful mountain range that show they should be preserved as one of the planets greatest treasures. Himalayas Visible From Different States of North India As Air Pollution Dips! From Mt Everest to Gangotri Glacier, Lockdown Puts India’s Mighty Mountain Ranges on Stunning Display (View Pics and Videos).

In the year 2014, Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat declared September 9 as celebration of Himalaya Diwas. It is a day to be celebrated across the State to spread the message of conservation of the Himalayan ecosystems. Usually there are several events, seminars and awareness programmes arranged to talk about the concerns that are faced in the Himalayan regions. It could be environmental damage, aftermath of excessive tourism or social problems faced by the people living here. On this Himalaya Diwas 2020, we have got you some beautiful pictures of the mountain landscapes which show why they should always be preserved. Gangotri Glacier in Himalayas Visible From Saharanpur in UP for First Time in 30 Years, Thanks to Reducing Air Pollution During Lockdown! View Mesmerising Pics.

The Moutain Ranges in Ladakh

Snow Heaven

Golden Beauty

Kailash Mansarovar Top

Place That Gives Happy Vibes

Watching the Snow-Capped Mountains

Picturesque Mountain Glaciers

Scenic Beauty Everywhere!

You can go through so many pictures of the Himalayas and it will never be enough. In fact, the more you go through the more you will want to visit them. But as a traveller be a responsible one. Understand the impacts of how it affects the larger ecosystem and try out to help the locals in whatever way you can for the cause of conserving these landscapes. Wishing everyone a Happy Himalaya Diwas 2020!

