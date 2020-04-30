Gangotri Glacier in Himalayas Visible From Saharanpur in UP for First Time in 30 Years, Thanks to Reducing Air Pollution During Lockdown! View Mesmerising Pics

Gangotri hills in Himalayas visible from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh (Photo Credits: @rameshpandeyifs Twitter)

As air pollution reduced due to coronavirus lockdown across India, people in the northern regions of the country could see the Great Himalayas from their homes. In the past thirty years for the first time, snow-capped peaks of Gangotri glacier were visible from Saharanpur. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the town of Uttar Pradesh has dipped below 50. People in Saharanpur were surprised at the beautiful treat. Many said that while they grew up listening to stories of the mountains visible from the windows of their homes, but this was the first time in the last three decades, they could see it on their own, thanks to the reduction in air pollution. Jalandhar Wakes Up to View Himachal Pradesh's Snow-Capped Mountains as Coronavirus Lockdown Stems Out Air Pollution (See Pics).

Photos of the snowy Himalayas standing tall went viral after it was shared on Twitter by IFS officer and secretary of UP State Biodiversity Board, Ramesh Pandey. He shared it with the caption, "Snow-capped peaks of Himalaya are now visible from Saharanpur! Lockdown and intermittent rains have significantly improved the AQI. These pictures were taken by Dushyant, an Income Tax inspector, from his house at Vasant Vihar colony on Monday evening. #lockdowneffect #nature." Srinagar Gets Spectacular View of Pir Panjal Range, As Lockdown Clears Air; See Pics & Video of this Beautiful Sight.

Himalayas Visible From Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh:

Snow capped peaks of Himalaya are now visible from Saharnpur ! Lockdown and intermittent rains have significantly improved the AQI. These pictures were taken by Dushyant, an Income Tax inspector, from his house at Vasant Vihar colony on Monday evening. #lockdowneffect #nature pic.twitter.com/1vFfJqr05J — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) April 29, 2020

Another IFS officer Parveen Kaswan also tweeted a photo of the Himalayas seen from Saharanpur with the caption, "When you can see snow peaks from Saharanpur. They say it is rare to see these peaks which are 150-200 km far. I hope now people will appreciate what they were missing earlier."

Himalayas Visible From Homes Situated 150-200 km Far:

When you can see snow peaks from Saharanpur. They say it is rare to see these peaks which are 150-200 km far. I hope now people will appreciate what they were missing earlier. PC Ashutosh Mishra. pic.twitter.com/1jeGlK7LZx — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 29, 2020

Earlier this month, residents of Punjab had shared photos of the Himalayas which were visible from their homes. Locals from the Jalandhar district in Punjab, nearly 200 kms away from the Himalayas had posted videos and pictures of the snow-capped mountains which were visible from their rooftops. The former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh had said that he had seen the Himalayas from his home for the first time ever.

As the lockdown confined people to their homes, animals and birds were seen roaming freely on the streets on empty roads. From peacocks, ducks, bears, elephants, wild cats and buffaloes, a number of them have ventured out of the jungle and entered places of human settlement.