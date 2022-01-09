Hindi - is a language that is extremely popular across India has also given us some of the most adored and beloved pieces of art. From moving poetry and stirring stories to one of the world's most entertaining and successful movie businesses in the name of Bollywood - Hindi has given us a lot. And to appreciate and love this language, people across the globe celebrate World Hindi Day on January 10. The commemoration of World Hindi Day 2022 will be filled with various fun events. And as we prepare for this day, here is everything you need to know about World Hindi Day, why it is celebrated, the difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Diwas, and more. January 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Makar Sankranti, Republic Day, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti; Know All Important Dates and List of Fasts for the Month.

When is World Hindi Day 2022?

World Hindi Day is celebrated on January 10 every year. The celebration of World Hindi Day marks the anniversary of the first World Hindi Conference in 1975 in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Difference Between World Hindi Day & Hindi Diwas

While World Hindi Day marks the important historic day where Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had inaugurated the first global Hindi conference in India, Hindi Diwas is celebrated on September 14. The celebration of Hindi Diwas marks the day that Hindi was elected as one of the country's official languages.

World Hindi Day 2022 Celebration

Every year, the celebration of World Hindi Day is often filled with similar conferences and other initiatives that promote the Hindi language and highlight the great gifts that it has given us. From poetry and essay competitions to re-reading our favourite works in Hindi or attending conferences and discussions about the history, present and future of the language and arts, there are various ways that World Hindi Day is celebrated.

We hope you enjoy your World Hindi Day in the comfort of your favourite Hindi poems and stories. And if you don't have one, well, this seems like the best time to explore the genre! Happy World Hindi Day!

