Janmashtami 2022 ki Shubhkamnayein! The auspicious Hindu festival is celebrated with extreme delight and excitement throughout the country. It is believed that Lord Krishna was born on the Ashtami of the dark fortnight of Bhadrapada Masa. The day is celebrated as Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami when devotees prepare for the arrival of Nathkhat Gopal to the Earth. This year, Janmashtami will be observed on August 18, Thursday, followed by the Dahi Handi festival on August 19, Friday. People keep fast, sing devotional songs and decorate their houses on Krishna Janmashtami. They greet each other with ‘Jai Shree Krishna’ chants and extend their happy wishes to relatives and friends. Celebrate the joyous festival by sending Happy Janmashtami 2022 quotes & Gokulashtami wishes to your family members. Get Happy Janmashtami 2022 images, WhatsApp messages, Facebook greetings and HD wallpapers to send and celebrate Bal Gopal's birthday! You can download Janmashtami 2022 messages, Happy Dahi Handi quotes, Lord Krishna’s wallpapers, Happy Janmashtami wishes and Gokulashtami 2022 greetings for free online.

Shri Krishna Jayanti is celebrated with grandeur as traditional sweets and delicacies are prepared for the holy day. Krishna temples are decorated with beautiful embellishments and lighting to celebrate the birthday of Lord Krishna. Women draw Bal Gopal’s feet with colours at the entrance of their houses to mark the holy journey of Krishna to their abode. Devotees also keep a vigil at night to celebrate the midnight when Lord Krishna was born to Devaki Mata and Vasudeva in Mathura. The next day is observed as Nandotsav when the Hindu community celebrates Krishna Janm with great splendour. So, spread the festive greetings and Happy Janmashtami wishes on Gokulashtami. For that, download Gokulashtami images, Janmashtami messages, Dahi Handi wallpapers, Happy Janmashtami 2022 greetings and ‘Jai Shree Krishna’ quotes for the religious festival. Forward these beautiful wishes and WhatsApp messages to your close ones on Krishna Janmashtami 2022. Janmashtami 2022 Date in India: From Panjiri to Panchamrit, 6 Sweet Dishes To Add Flavours to the Hindu Festival Celebrating Lord Krishna’s Birth

Happy Janmashtami 2022 Quotes & Gokulashtami Wishes

Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Quote Reads: Happy Janmashtami. It Was on This Auspicious Day That Lord Krishna Was Born to Fight Against Unrighteousness and Save Humankind.

Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Quote Reads: Krishna Shows You the Way in Your Life As He Showed the Way to Arjuna in the Battle of Mahabharata. Happy Krishna Janmashtami.

Gokulashtami 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Quote Reads: Jai Shree Krishna! Leave All Your Worries to Lord Krishna on The Auspicious Festival of Janmashtami and He Will Take Care of You.

Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Quote Reads: May the Brave Deeds of Lord Krishna Inspire You to Face Every Problem. Jai Shri Krishna!

Janmashtami 2022 Quotes & SMS (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Quote Reads: Have a Blissful Janmashtami. May Lord Krishna’s Flute Invite the Melody of Love Into Your Life.

Watch Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Wishes Video and Share Gokulashtami Images, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes & HD Images to Loved Ones:

May Lord Krishna bless you and your family members with happiness and peace this Gokulashtami! Get the festive spirit by wearing new clothes, drawing rangoli and decorating your lovely abode on this auspicious day. Do not forget to have Makhan to celebrate Makhan Chor’s birthday!

