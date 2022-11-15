Happy Jharkhand Foundation Day 2022! The state of Jharkhand celebrates its foundation day on November 15. Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in 2000 after the Parliament passed the Bihar Reorganization Act, 2000. The name Jharkhand derives from the words ‘Jhar’ (forest) and ‘Khand’ (land). On November 15, 2000, the Chhotanagpur area was segregated from the southern half of Bihar which gave rise to another state named Jharkhand, the 28th state of the country. As Jharkhand is celebrating its 22nd Foundation Day this year, here are some Happy Jharkhand Day 2022 wishes, WhatsApp messages, Jharkhand Foundation Day greetings, images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can share with everyone you know on the state's formation day.

Jharkhand comprises the Santhal Pargana and the Chhotanagpur plateau. The state is surrounded by the states of Bihar in the north, Uttar Pradesh in the northwest, Chhattisgarh in the west, Odisha in the south, and West Bengal in the east. Jharkhand is the 15th largest state in the country. As per historical records, the demand for a separate state was raised by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) soon after India’s independence in 1947. The agitation continued till the state was formed in the year 2000. Share these Happy Jharkhand Day 2022 wishes, WhatsApp messages, Jharkhand Foundation Day greetings, images, HD wallpapers and SMS on this day.

On this day, people celebrate the ‘birthday’ of the state, which is also known as the ‘land of the forest’ or ‘Bushland’. The state is also popular for its exquisite waterfalls, scenic hills, wildlife sanctuaries and the famous Jagannath temple.

