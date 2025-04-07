Kamada Ekadashi Vrat is the Ekadashi vrat that is observed in the bright phase of Chaitra month. It is known to be the first Ekadashi vrat after Chaitra Navratri and is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by devotees of Lord Vishnu. Also referred as Chaitra Shukla Ekadashi, Kamada Ekadashi Vrat 2025 will be observed on April 8. On the occasion of Kamada Ekadashi, people often share Happy Kamada Ekadashi Vrat 2025 greetings, Happy Kamada Ekadashi wishes and messages, Kamada Ekadashi Vrat images and HD wallpapers amongst family and friends. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Ekadashi is the eleventh day in every fortnight and is considered to be an extremely auspicious day and is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Every year, there are 24 Ekadashi tithis where devotees observe a stringent fast and seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu. The commemoration of Kamada Ekadashi is believed to be the occasion when all the desires of a devotee are granted. While all Ekadashi observances are dedicated to Lord Vishnu, there are different stories and folklore associated with each of them. Lord Vishnu Images With Good Morning Messages and Greetings.

As we prepare to celebrate Kamada Ekadashi 2025, here are some Happy Kamada Ekadashi Vrat 2025 greetings, Happy Kamada Ekadashi wishes and messages, Kamada Ekadashi Vrat images and wallpapers that you can post online.

Kamada Ekadashi Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vishnu Bless You With Peace, Prosperity, and Happiness on This Kamada Ekadashi!

Kamada Ekadashi Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Sacred Day, Let’s Seek the Blessings of Lord Vishnu and His Divine Grace!

Kamada Ekadashi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Divine Presence of Lord Vishnu Guide and Protect Us on This Auspicious Kamada Ekadashi!

Kamada Ekadashi Vrat Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Offer Our Prayers and Devotion to Lord Vishnu on This Special Kamada Ekadashi!

Happy Kamada Ekadashi Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Kamada Ekadashi Bring Us Closer to the Divine and Fill Our Lives With Spiritual Bliss!

Kamada Ekadashi celebrates the story that was narrated by the Krishna Avatar of Lord Vishnu to the Pandava King Yudhishthira in the Varaha Purana. The story revolves around Lalit and Lalita - a devoted couple who faced unique challenges in their life. According to folklore, Lalit was a singer who missed a beat in one performance because he was lost in the memory of his wife. Angry at his mistake, King Pundarika cursed Lalit to become a monstrous cannibal. His wife, distraught by this curse, wandered around the Vindhyachal Hills and came across the sage Shringi who asked her to keep the Kamada Ekadashi Vrat to atone for her husband’s sins. Since then, this observance has been believed to help people seek penance and moksha.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).