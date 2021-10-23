The fast of Karwa Chauth is very popular and important among Hindu women. This fast is celebrated every year on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month. This time the fast of Karva Chauth will be observed on October 24, 2021. On this day, married women fast and eat 'Sargi' before sunrise after taking bath etc. After that, without eating anything and drinking water for the whole day, the women pray for their husband's long life. On this day people share Karwa Chauth wishes 2021 via text messages, picture messages, and even SMSes. You can also make videos of Karwa Chauth 2021 wishes as well by saving these HD Karwa Chauth wishes on the phone and converting them into GIFs and videos using a relevant app. We have for you these festive Karwa Chauth 2021 messages for wife and husband on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn as well. It would mean the absolute world to her to see you showering love, care, and affection on her.

According to mythology, Savitri brings her husband back from Yamraj on this day, which signifies how women have so much power that she can achieve anything if she wants. Women observe a waterless fast on this day and also pray for their husband's long life. To make this even more fun you can use the collection of Happy Karwa Chauth Wishes, Karwa Chauth 2021 Messages, Karwa Chauth 2021 Wishes, Karwa Chauth GIFs, Karwa Chauth Greetings, Karwa Chauth HD Images, Karwa Chauth Images, Karwa Chauth Wallpaper, Karwa & Chauth Wishes. Check out:

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dear Husband, My World Revolves Around You, and I Can’t Imagine My Life Without You. Thank You for Treating Me Like a Queen and for Giving Me the Most Special Place in Your Heart. A Very Happy Karwa Chauth to You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: To My Beloved Wife, I Feel Blessed To Have You in My Life As My Soulmate. Thank You for Making My House Our Home, and Our Home Into Our Love Nest. A Very Happy Karwa Chauth to You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dear Husband, Your Presence in My Life Transforms Agony Into Ecstasy, Darkness Into Light, Turmoil Into Calm. Thank You for Making Me Smile and Showering Me With Your Love. Happy Karwa Chauth to You My Love.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dear Wife, I Can’t Thank You Enough for Making My Life a Blissful Journey. I Shall Always Remain Indebted to You for Showering Me With Boundless Love. A Very Happy Karwa Chauth to Us.

WhatsApp Message Reads: To My Dear Wife, You Came Into My Life as an Angel and Transformed Me Into the Man I Always Wanted To Be. Thank You for Being My Life’s Most Significant Influencer. A Very Happy Karwa Chauth to You.

Celebrate Karwa Chauth with some of the best WhatsApp greeting along with more fun and colourful stickers and if you are looking for some Karwa Chauth 2021 WhatsApp Stickers that you can easily download from PlayStore click on the link. Make an impression with these interesting Karwa Chauth 2021 wishes and WhatsApp stickers.

The Karva Chauth Katha should be heard before sunset. Worship should not be done in the evening, as soon as the sunset. The Karva is considered as the form of Lord Ganesha and according to the scriptures, the donation of Karva brings happiness, good fortune, and wealth.

