Labor Day is celebrated on the first Monday of September, which is on September 5 this year. In 1882, the first Labor Day was celebrated in New York City as decided by the Central Labour Union. Later in 1884, the first Monday of September was selected as the holiday and Central Labour Union urged other countries to follow the example of New York and celebrate workingmen’s day on the same date. It’s a federal holiday in the US and the whole purpose is to give workers a three-day leave from work. As you celebrate Labour Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated WhatsApp messages, HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send to friends and family as greetings for the day. Labor Day 2022 in United States: Date, Significance, History and Ways To Honour American Labor Movement and Hard Work and Contributions of Laborers

Labour Day is celebrated on the first Monday of September in the United States, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the canal zone and the Virgin Islands. This is a day celebrated to honour working men and women. It honours the labour union's march to protest against unsafe work conditions. Social media is flooded with images and wallpapers related to labour day greetings in this day. Here are WhatsApp messages, HD Images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones as greetings for Labor Day 2022.

According to some records, it was Peter J McGuire who was the first person to suggest a day honouring working men and women whereas other records state that the day was proposed by Matthew Maguire. Wishing you all a very Happy Labor Day 2022!

