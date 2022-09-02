Labor Day in the United States is celebrated annually on the first Monday of September. This year, Labor Day 2022 will be celebrated on September 5. It’s a federal holiday in the US and the whole purpose is to give workers a three-day weekend off from work, which is why it is also called Labor Day Weekend or LDW. This day honours New York’s Central Labor Union’s march to protest against unsafe work conditions. It celebrates the labouring sect, workers and their rights, and this year marks the 126th anniversary of Labor Day Weekend. This day is also an opportunity to recognise the hard work put in by all workers and appreciate and value them for their contributions to society. Read on to know more about the date, history, significance and ways of celebrating Labor Day 2022. International Workers' Day 2022 Quotes & HD Images: Send Messages, Labour Day Wallpapers, WhatsApp Status, Greetings and SMS To Send on 1st May

Date & History of Labour Day 2022

Since Labor Day is celebrated on the first Monday of September, the date varies every year. This year, it will be observed on September 5. The first-ever Labor Day was celebrated on September 5, 1882. This day honours the New York’s Central Labor Union march in protest of unsafe work conditions, where approximately 10,000 workers marched from City Hall to 42nd Street in New York City. By the year 1894, 23 more states recognised Labor Day, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, and that year, President Grover Cleveland signed Labor Day into law, which officially declared the first Monday of September as a national holiday. ‘Long Weekend Over’ Funny Memes and Jokes Flood the Internet After People Get Back to Work Post Three-Day Holiday in India!

Significance of Labor Day

During America's Industrial Revolution in the 18th and 19th centuries, the working conditions were believed to be inhumane, where the employees were burdened with work for an insignificant amount of money, were expected to work 12-hour work days with no weekends off and even had to work in unsafe conditions with many children also involved in the work. This day is therefore significant since it marks the struggle of workers for fair pay, reasonable working hours, and suitable and safe working conditions.

Ways To Celebrate Labor Day Weekend 2022

Labor Day Weekend is celebrated by people in different ways, with a major focus on taking time off from work to relax. Since it is an unofficial end to the summer in the US, some prefer to spend this day barbecuing and hitting the beach or going to the pool. Some people also prefer to travel on this day.

People also see this day as an occasion to raise awareness about the basic necessity every worker should get in their profession, like paid sick leaves, 40-hour work weeks and an appropriate working environment. Labor Day started off as a protest, which is why it is still marked by many parades, carnivals and concerts in many places.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2022 06:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).