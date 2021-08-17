Happy Malayalam New Year 2021! The new year of the Malayalam solar calendar starts on August 17. Malayalam New Year begins every year when the Sun enters its own zodiac sign, Leo, on 16 or 17 August. Chingam is the name of the first month of the Malayalam calendar. This month, the Onam festival is celebrated on the day of Thiruvonam. This Nakshatra is Shravan Nakshatra in the Hindu calendar and Onam festival begins with Atham Nakshatra i.e. Hasta Nakshatra only 4 days after the beginning of Chingam month. Although people might maintaining social distance, there is no need to lower the spirits. On this Malayalam New Year 2021, we have got a collection of Happy New Year 2021 images and Chingam wallpapers all for free download. You can use these as messages and greetings to share over Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp.

On the first day of Chingam month, the people of Kerala wear traditional clothes to begin the new year on an auspicious note. They also visit temples and shop on the very first day of Chingam month. People buy new vehicles, jewellery, clothes and other things and it is considered auspicious. Manglik (auspicious) events like marriages and grihpravesh (first entry inside the home) are done on this day. It is also the festival of the rice harvest. The day is also called Aandu Pirappu and represents prosperity and harvest after the rains. On this day, we have for you some beautiful messages, images and wallpapers for free download.

Malayalam New Year Images and HD Wallpapers

Happy Malayalam New Year (File Image)

Happy Malayalam New Year (File Image)

Happy Malayalam New Year (File Image)

Chingam 1 Images and HD Wallpapers

Chingam 1 (File Image)

Chingam 1 (File Image)

Chingam 1 (File Image)

Happy New Year GIFs

Download Malayalam New Year 2021 WhatsApp Stickers?

It is so much fun and easy to celebrate the festival by wishing your close ones 'Happy Malayalam New Year' through WhatsApp Stickers. Download Chingam WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send them to your loved ones.

Earlier when the main occupation of the people was agriculture. Then the month of Chingam used to signify the beginning of the harvesting of the crop. After this, the happiness of the new year is celebrated by offering the first crop to nature on Onam.

