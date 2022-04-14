Mesha Sankranti is the celebration of the Hindu Solar New Year and it is also known as Mesha Sankraman. It is observed on the day the Sun enters the Mesh (Aries) zodiac sign and also marks the first day of the solar cycle. Vaisakh Sankranti is the popular name for the festival, which is regarded as a holy occasion for worshipping the sun deity. Most calendars are based on only two significant factors: the Sun's and Moon's movements. Many festivals are observed in parallel to Baisakhi due to the lunisolar calendar, and because Mesha Sankranti and Vaisakh fall on the same day, it is considered a new year in many locations. Mesha Sankranti will be observed on April 14 this year. We at LatestLY have curated a collection of Mesh Sankranti 2022 Greetings, Happy Mesha Sankranti 2022 Messages, Happy Mesha Sankranti 2022 Wishes to send to your family and friends. Mesha Sankranti 2022 in India: Date, Significance and Everything That You Need To Know About Hindu Solar New Year.

Whatsapp Message Reads: New Is the Year, New Are the Hopes, New Is the Resolution, and New Are the Spirits. Have a Promising and Fulfilling New Year. Here's Wishing You a Fabulous Mesha Sankranti!

Whatsapp Status Reads: It's Another Year With Lots of Positive Thoughts and Hopes. May All Your Dreams Come True This Year. Happy Hindu Solar New Year

Facebook Status Reads: New Year Marks the Starts of the New Journey For Everyone, May This New Year Journey Be Very Fruitful for You and Your Family! Happy Hindu Solar New Year!

Whatsapp Message Reads: Another Year Is Here as a Disguise of Joy. Say Goodbyes to the Old Year and Start the New One on a Positive Note. Happy Mesha Sankranti!

Whatsapp Message Reads: May This Festival Bring Happiness, Wisdom, and Success to You. Happy Mesha Sankranti!

Mesha Sankranti is the first day of the solar cycle year, and it is also called Mesha Sankramana or Hindu Solar New Year. The date of the festival is set following the Gregorian calendar

