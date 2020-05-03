Happy Mohini Ekadashi 2020 HD Images and Wallpapers For Free Download: WhatsApp Messages, Lord Vishnu Photos, Greetings, and SMS to Send on This Auspicious Occasion

Happy Mohini Ekadashi images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mohini Ekadashi is one of the major Ekadashis that people of the Hindu community observe. It is observed to commemorate the manifestation of Lord Vishnu as ‘Mohini’. The occasion of Mohini Ekadashi will be observed on May 3, which will fall on Sunday this time around. People celebrate the auspicious day in high spirits and religiously worshipping Lord Vishnu. They also share the best Mohini Ekadashi images and wallpapers with their friends, family, relatives, colleagues, etc. If you, too, are looking to find the latest Mohini Ekadashi 2020 HD pictures and wallpapers, then you have arrived at the right place. Mohini Ekadashi 2020 Date (Tithi) & Shubh Muhurat: Ekadashi Timings, Mythology And Significance of The Day Dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

On the occasion of Mohini Ekadashi, people wake up early and take a holy bath with til and kush at the time of sunrise. Devotees observe strict fasting, only to break it by consuming milk the next day. It is not compulsory to fast on this occasion; however, people who are unfit or sick observe it partially. If you want to know more about Mohini Ekadashi, then you can click here.

People who observe rituals on the occasion of Mohini Ekadashi are blessed with glories and victories in their lives ahead. People prepare special food, traditional sweets, clean their house, and buy new items to decorate it, among other things to celebrate this day of Mohini Ekadashi.

