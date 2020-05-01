Mohini Ekadashi 2020 Date (Tithi) & Shubh Muhurat: Ekadashi Timings, Mythology And Significance of The Day Dedicated to Lord Vishnu

Mohini Ekadashi (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Mohini Ekadashi is an auspicious Hindu observance which falls during the months of April or May. It is observed on the Ekadashi during the Shukla Paksha (the bright fortnight of moon) during the Hindu month of Vaishaka. According to beliefs, Lord Vishnu disguised himself as Mohini on Ekadashi tithi, which is celebrated as Mohini Ekadashi. Hindus observe the day as it is believed to wash away all their sins. They seek divine blessings for a happy and prosperous life. Mohini Ekadashi 2020 is observed on May 3. As we celebrate the occasion, we bring to you Mohini Ekadashi 2020 date, Shubh Muhurat, significance and Hindu mythologies related to the day.

Mohini Ekadashi Tithi And Shubh Muhurat

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 09:09 AM on May 03, 2020

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 06:12 AM on May 04, 2020

On Mohini Ekadashi, people observe a fast the whole day. They begin fasting on Dashami (10th day) and it continues till the sunrise of Dwadashi (12th day). People break their Mohini Ekadashi vrat by drinking milk the next day. Those observing Mohini Ekadashi vrat wake up before sunrise and bath with Til and Kush. They sleep on the floor on the 'Dashami' night and spend the day offering prayers and keep vigil all night by singing bhajans and chanting mantras in praise of Lord Krishna. Those observing a partial fast or vrat on Mohini Ekadashi eat fruits, vegetables and milk products. Those following the customs and rituals of Mohini Ekadashi are prohibited from consuming rice or any forms of grains.

Mohini Ekadashi Mythological Stories

It is believed that Lord Vishnu took the Mohini avatar when the Amrit Kalash came out from the churning of the ocean. According to the legends, after the nectar was churned out of the oceans, a dispute arose between the Gods and demons on who will consume it. Seeing it Lord Vishnu transformed into a beautiful woman, Mohini. And as demons were struck by her beauty, the Gods drank the nectar making them immortal. Another legend says that Lord Ram observed the day while searching for Sita, and Yudhishthira during the Mahabharata period.

While Ekadashi is celebrated in the month of ‘Vaisakha’ in Northern India, according to the Tamil calendar, teh observance falls during the month of ‘Chithirai’, and in the ‘Jyestho’ month of the Bengali calendar. While it falls during the month of ‘Edava’ in the Malayalam calendar.