Navreh, also popularly known as the Kashmiri New Year, is an annual festivity that is marked with immense enthusiasm, particularly by Kashmiri Hindus. Navreh festival typically falls on the first day of the Chaitra month, which corresponds to the month of late March or early April. This year, Navreh 2024 will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 9. The Navreh festival marks the start of the Navreh Poshti year in the Kashmiri Hindu tradition.

This day marks the beginning of the lunar calendar year and holds significant cultural and religious importance for Kashmiri Pandits. The day begins with various rituals, including waking up early in the morning before sunrise, taking a ritual bath, and offering prayers to the family deity. Devotees may visit temples or offer prayers at home.

Navreh is also a day of feasting and enjoyment where special traditional dishes are prepared, including Rogan Josh, Dum Aloo, and various types of bread like Sheermaal and Baqerkhani. These delicacies are shared with family and friends, symbolizing prosperity and togetherness.

